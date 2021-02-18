  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
P&O Cruises Launches Artwork Competition for New Cruise Ship, Iona
P&O Cruises Marks Latest Milestone in Build of New Ship Iona
P&O Cruises Reveals Gary Barlow as New Cruise Ambassador and Musical Director
P&O Cruises' New Ship Iona Floats Out For First Time
P&O Cruises' Iona Leaves Shipyard in Germany Ready for Sea Trials
P&O Cruises Takes Delivery of New Cruise Ship Iona
P&O Cruises Cuts Steel For New Cruise Ship, Arvia
P&O Cruises Reveals Host of New Dining & Entertainment Features to Debut on New Ship Arvia
P&O Cruises Reveals Godmother for New Cruise Ship Iona; Gary Barlow to Perform at Virtual Christening
Big Week For English Cruising As Three Ships Come Sailing In
P&O Cruises Reveals Name of New Ship, Arvia
P&O Cruises Arvia render

P&O Cruises Reveals Name of New Ship, Arvia

P&O Cruises Reveals Name of New Ship, Arvia
P&O Cruises Arvia render

February 18, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(5:30 a.m. EST) -- P&O Cruises' second LNG-powered ship, which will join the fleet in December 2022, will be called Arvia, the company announced Thursday.

Arvia, which means "from the seashore" will be the sister ship to Iona, and cruises will go on sale next month.

"Arvia will join Iona as an innovative and future-focused ship offering an outstanding, varied and contemporary holiday," P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said.

"Arvia has been designed to travel to the sun year-round and to maximize views of the ocean and the seashore from everywhere on board, so it seemed a very fitting name and one which will reflect the experience for guests on board."

Iona was due to launch last year as the line's largest ship and its first powered by LNG. However, the pandemic meant that it has not yet sailed a cruise with passengers onboard. P&O Cruises' fleet is due to restart cruising in April.

The name of the 5,200-passenger, 184,700 ton ship was unveiled through a video reveal made up of outlining the letters in the name in various different locations, all relating to the beach and the seashore.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady
5
"Getting the Flywheel Moving:" Royal Caribbean Group President Richard Fain Talks U.S. Cruise Restart
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.