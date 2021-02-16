  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Coronavirus: Updated Cruise Ship Policies and Cancellations Because of COVID-19
Coronavirus Impact on Travel Causes Most Cruise Lines to Suspend Worldwide Operations
Canada & New England Cruise Season Sharply Affected by Coronavirus Pandemic
Canada Bans Cruise Ships For Remainder of 2020 Cruise Season
"This is About Survival:" Alaska Ports Issue Plea For 2021 Cruise Season
Cruising During COVID-19: Do You Tell Your Friends and Family You're Onboard?
British Columbia Leader Doesn't Want Travelers Until Vaccine; Could Jeopardize 2021 Alaska Cruises
Transport Canada Bans Most Cruise Ships Until 2022; Move Kills 2021 Alaska and New England Seasons
What Happens To 2021 Alaska Cruise Tourism After Canadian Ban? Lines Weigh Land Trips, Small Ships Might Go
Two U.S. Small Ship Lines Resume Cruises This Weekend
Canada's St. Lawrence Cruise Lines Confirms 2021 Season Is A Go
Canadian Empress (Photo: St. Lawrence Cruise Lines)

Canada's St. Lawrence Cruise Lines Confirms 2021 Season Is A Go

Canada's St. Lawrence Cruise Lines Confirms 2021 Season Is A Go
Canadian Empress (Photo: St. Lawrence Cruise Lines)

February 16, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(3 p.m. EST) -- Kingston, Ontario-based St. Lawrence Cruise Lines confirmed Tuesday it will operate its 2021 river cruise season as planned this year, catering to Canadian residents aboard the 32-cabin Canadian Empress.

The ship may be the only one option for Canadian cruise lovers in 2021, after Transport Canada's recent ruling banning cruise ships over 100 passengers from operating in Canadian waters through February 28, 2022. Canadian Empress carries fewer than 100 passengers and crew.

"We are excited to offer travellers a small ship option for the 2021 season," said St. Lawrence Cruise Lines President Jason Clark. "Our overnight cruises stay close to shore in Canadian waters and our COVID-19 Health and Safety program has been recognized for its high standards."

Canadian Empress operates voyages from four to seven nights in duration along the St. Lawrence and Ottawa rivers between May and October, with the 2021 season taking place between May 20 and October 24, 2021. Departure ports include Kingston, Ontario; Quebec City, and the Canadian capital of Ottawa.

The company's COVID-19 protocols call for reduced passenger capacity, mask usage and physical distancing onboard, and hospital-grade electrostatic disinfectant for staterooms and public areas. St. Lawrence Cruise Lines notes it was awarded the Safe Travel Stamp in December by the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO) for adherence to global health standards.

Itineraries aboard Canadian Empress are now available for booking for Canadian residents looking for a small-ship getaway this year.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady
5
"Getting the Flywheel Moving:" Royal Caribbean Group President Richard Fain Talks U.S. Cruise Restart
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.