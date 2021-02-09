Oceania's 2023 World Cruise Sells Out in a Single Day

(1:50 p.m. EST) -- It might last for 180 days, but Oceania's 2023 World Cruise only took a single day to completely sell out.

In a sign of the continued pent-up demand for cruise travel, the line's "Around the World in 180 Days" world cruise aboard Insignia sold out January 27, 2021 -- the same day it was opened to bookings from the general public.

Oceania estimates over one-third of all bookings came from cruisers who had never before sailed with the line, while roughly 20 percent of all passengers booked on the massive journey opted to extend their voyage to 218 days.

Departing January 5, 2023, aboard Insignia, this 180-day voyage departs roundtrip San Francisco and visits North and South America, Antarctica, Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Asia, Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, and concludes by sailing the Bering Sea, Alaska and the U.S. West Coast.

Additional segments were on offer, including a 200-day journey ending in New York; or a massive 218-day exploration departing December 28, 2022, from Miami and concluding in New York.