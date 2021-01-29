  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
February 2021 Desktop Calendar (Photo: Seabourn)

February 2021 Calendar Desktop/Mobile Wallpaper

January 29, 2021

Get your February 2021 Desktop Cruise Themed Calendar Wallpaper!

Here's how to put this photo on your computer, tablet or cell phone:

1. Click on the following links to get the size that you want. Each link will open a new window (or tab) displaying the wallpaper, in the appropriate format for your screen size.

2. For the desktop versions, right-click on the image, and choose the option that says, "Set as Desktop Background", "Use as Desktop Picture," or something similar. The wording depends on your browser. Mac users should ctrl-click and save the photo on their computer in the "Pictures" folder.

3. If the image does not fit your desktop background neatly, you may have to go to your preference panel (on a Mac: System Preferences > Desktop & Screen Saver > Desktop; on Windows: Control Panel > Display > Desktop) and choose "Fit to screen" as the display mode of your background image.

4. For phone and tablet, open the link and center the photo on your phone so it fills the screen. Take a photo and save it on your device. Then go to your Settings and find your Wallpaper (on an iPhone, this is under "Wallpapers & Brightness." Set the saved calendar photo as your wallpaper.

2260 x 1440 | 1200 x 800 | Tablet | Mobile

Check back on February 26 for the March 2021 calendar.

How was this article?

