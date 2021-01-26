Viking To Build New Cruise Ship for Egypt's Nile River

  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Viking Aton (Image: Viking)

January 26, 2021

Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
(10:50 a.m. EST) -- Viking is expanding its riverboat fleet in Egypt, with the addition of Viking Aton, a new cruise ship for the classic Nile River itinerary.

Launching in September 2022, the ship marks the third newbuild that Viking has put on the Nile in the past five years. It will be identical to sister ship and Viking Osiris, and also will join Viking Ra, which was the first Nile riverboat the company owned and operated in the region. (Before 2018, trips with Viking were conducted on chartered ships.)

Viking Aton Pool Deck (Image: Viking)

What makes the Viking riverboats stand out on the Nile is that the ships continue the modern Scandinavian aesthetic that has become a signature for the line, no matter where it sails or in what capacity. The ships do have some Arabic touches, in a nod to the region, but people who love Viking riverboats in Europe will be happy to see the familiar Aquavit Terrace, as well as a choice of cabins and suites.

When it debuts in 2022, the ship will offer the line's Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary, which includes a few days in Cairo before passengers board the boat in Luxor.

Viking Aton Veranda Stateroom (Image: Viking)

"Egypt remains a top destination for many of our guests who are inspired to discover the rich history and beauty of the region," Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen said. "We will always maintain our commitment to creating meaningful experiences that are focused on the destination. The addition of Viking Aton is a reflection of our continued investment in Egypt; we look forward to introducing the country's cultural treasures to even more Viking guests in the future."

