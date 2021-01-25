Carnival Cruise Line Announces More Changes for 2021 Sailings, Cuts San Diego Service Through 2023

(11:10 a.m. EST) -- Carnival Cruise Line issued more cancellations through fall 2021 for some ships, and cut San Diego as a seasonal homeport through April 2023.

The moves come just days after announcements last week that the line would suspend all U.S. service through April 30, 2021, move back the launch of its new ship Mardi Gras, and cut its European season entirely.

The changes include:

Carnival Magic, Carnival Paradise and Carnival Valor's return to operations will be delayed until November 2021 . Consequently, voyages on Carnival Magic from Norfolk (embarkations from Sept. 29-Oct. 30), Carnival Paradise from Tampa (embarkations from June 5-Oct. 28) and Carnival Valor from New Orleans (embarkations from Sept. 16-Oct. 28) have been cancelled.

Carnival Miracle's planned seasonal service from San Diego has been suspended until further notice, and sailings out of San Diego that were available for sale through April 2023 have been cancelled, with the exception of seven voyages to Hawaii, which will move to Long Beach.

Carnival Radiance's dry dock and transformation has been moved to September, with a planned arrival to Long Beach in November 2021.

With Carnival Miracle's reposition to Long Beach, the ship will assume the three- and four-day itineraries for Carnival Radiance from May 3-Nov. 1, 2021 as well as the seven Hawaii Carnival Journeys referenced above. In addition, Carnival Miracle will launch a new program of four- and five-day cruises to Mexico during the winter season, beginning November 2021 and continuing through April 2023.

Carnival is advising passengers and travel agents of these changes. Where possible, West Coast passengers are being accommodated in a transfer to Carnival Miracle (from Carnival Radiance), or the retention of their Hawaiian itinerary via a Long Beach embarkation instead.

With this change, Carnival will eventually run a three-ship operation from its port facility at Long Beach: Carnival Panorama sailing seven-day Mexican Riviera itineraries and Carnival Radiance operating three- and four-day itineraries year-round, with Carnival Miracle operating four- and five-day Mexico and 14-day Hawaii itineraries during the winter.