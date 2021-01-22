Carnival's New Cruise Ship Mardi Gras Postponed Again, More Cancellations Worldwide

(9:50 a.m. EST) – Carnival Cruise Lines announced more cruise cancellations for the spring, including the delay of its much anticipated new ship, Mardi Gras.

The new ship, which features Bolt -- the first roller coaster at sea – as well as many restaurants unique for the brand, will now have its first sailing from Port Canaveral on May 29, 2021. The line took delivery of Mardi Gras last month in a virtual ceremony (see the photos).

Other U.S. sailings have been canceled through April 30, 2021. Australian sailings have been paused through May 19, 2021. And European sailings on Carnival Legend have been canceled through October 31, 2021 -- essentially most of that region's season.

Passengers who are booked on the sailings, as well as travel agents, are being notified directly and given the choice between a future cruise credit and an onboard credit package, or a full refund.

"Our guests and travel agent partners continue to express their loyalty to Carnival and their desire to get back on our ships as soon as they can, and we are heartened by the booking demand and activity we continue to see," Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy said in a statement.