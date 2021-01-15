(3:30 p.m. EST) -- In this week's edition of our latest video series, This Week in Cruise News, Cruise Critic's Managing Editor UK Adam Coulter talks about further pauses in operations from two big lines, takes a look at what's happening with the Alaska cruise season and discusses the big reveal from Carnival Corp CEO Arnold Donald about when the fleet will get back sailing.

Video Transcript:

Hello cruisers and welcome to This Week In Cruise News, brought to you by Cruise Critic. My name is Adam Coulter and I'm the Managing Editor of Cruise Critic here in the UK.

Well what a week it's been. We're only days into 2021 and there's already so much cruise news out there. But don't you worry - this is where we come in.

We've taken a look at those stories that are really making the headlines and then decided which one of those we think you guys should know about.

So there's three stories I'd like to focus on in the next couple of minutes, and the first is the extension in the pause to cruising, the second is doubts remaining over the Alaska season, and then there's some very exciting news from Carnival Corp. So first, let's take a look at those extensions.

We've got two major announcements that happened this week. First is from Royal Caribbean Group and that includes Royal Caribbean itself, of course, Silversea, Azamara and Celebrity Cruises. Now they're extending their pause in cruising until the end of April. The other main cruise line which is extending its pause is MSC Cruises, and that's until March 31. But bear in mind, that's North America only. MSC Cruises actually restarted cruising in Italy last summer and they are actually planning to restart again at the end of this month in Italy and for Italians only, so that's a bit of good news.

Okay next let's take a look at Alaska. We've got pauses in cruising there from Princess until mid-May and Holland America Line until May and also June. Of course this comes on top of Carnival canceling all their cruises on Carnival Miracle, and both Cunard and Windstar both canceling their entire 2021 season.

But it's not all bad news. There's actually some very exciting news coming in from Carnival Corp. in an investors relations call this week. Carnival Corp. CEO Arnold Donald, when asked, "when are we likely to see your ships back on the water?" -- and bear in mind, Carnival Corp. encompasses nine different brands, including Holland America Line and Princess. He replied, "...by the end of this year." So that, ladies and gentlemen, is a bit of good news for you to end up this week in cruise news.

