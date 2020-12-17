  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Deal or No Deal: Will My Cruise be Affected by Brexit?
Coronavirus: What Cruisers Need to Know
Coral Princess Cruise Ship Cleared to Dock in PortMiami, Passengers Disembarking Over Coming Days
Modified Cruise Ship Regulations No Longer Require Doctor Notes For Passengers Over 70
River Cruise Lines Offer Free Cruises to Essential Workers And First Responders
American Cruise Lines Aims to Be First to Resume River Cruising in United States
EU Releases Health Guidelines for Cruises: Masks, Social Distancing, No Indoor Pools
Royal Caribbean Lays Out New Guidelines for Quantum of the Seas Cruise Ship Return in Singapore
Carnival Cruise Line Releases New Health and Safety Protocols on Website
Royal Caribbean Unveils Protocols for Alaska Cruises
New Medical Restrictions, Policies For Cruise Passengers on Cunard Sailings
Queen Mary 2 (Photo: Cunard)

New Medical Restrictions, Policies For Cruise Passengers on Cunard Sailings

New Medical Restrictions, Policies For Cruise Passengers on Cunard Sailings
Queen Mary 2 (Photo: Cunard)

December 17, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(2:15 EST) -- Cunard has quietly notified passengers booked on voyages with the iconic line of some new changes in policies for cruise itineraries going forward.

Passengers recently began receiving updated booking confirmations with a series of notifications regarding new medical restrictions, along with the ability to link reservations for families and friends travelling together that will allow them to form a safe bubble onboard, presumably for the purposes of dining and entertainment arrangements.

New Medical Restrictions

On its

website

, Cunard notes that passengers with certain underlying medical conditions will no longer be able to travel with the line.

"It is understood that those with certain pre-existing medical conditions or of a certain age may experience more severe symptoms should they contract Covid-19 (coronavirus)," notes Cunard in a statement on its website.

"Unfortunately, we are not able to accept guests who require supplementary oxygen, medical ventilatory support or dialysis. We are sorry to have to make this change, but we need to follow new industry procedures for the protection of everyone on board. If you are unsure or have concerns, we’ve produced a medical advisory note for you to discuss with your doctor."

Cunard's website notes that due to requirements from authorities to carry additional supplies of oxygen onboard, passengers who require supplemental oxygen will no longer be able to store their supplies onboard.

Passengers who utilize CPAP machines for sleep apnea overnight can still travel.

Passengers Can Link Reservations to Create Onboard Bubble

Cunard has also notified passengers that of the need for those travelling with family and friends residing in other cabins of the need to link their reservations, at the time of booking or by calling Cunard in advance of their voyage, in order to facilitate dining and other experiences onboard.

"Everyone on board will need to adhere to the most up-to-date guidance regarding the use of face-coverings and social distancing," notes Cunard in a notice provided for Cruise Critic's own transatlantic crossing in December 2021. "Guests travelling with friends and family however are able to link their bookings so that they can form a travelling group on board up to a maximum number allowed by UK Government guidelines at the time of sailing - this will help to co-ordinate your experience.

"This must be done at the time of booking, you will be unable to request this once you sail. Please call our Customer Contact Centre or speak to your travel agent or travel advisor to link your bookings before you sail."

The new measures are part of Cunard's

Health and Safety guidance

that will also mandate physical distancing and mask-wearing onboard, and dining with linked travelling groups or household only.

A Cunard spokesperson confirmed the changes to Cruise Critic in an email on Thursday.

Cruise Critic will update this article as needed.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady
5
"Getting the Flywheel Moving:" Royal Caribbean Group President Richard Fain Talks U.S. Cruise Restart
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.