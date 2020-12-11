  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
The Lobby on a S.S. Maria Theresa holiday sailing (Photo: Uniworld)

Want a Holiday Do-Over? Uniworld Offers Christmas In July European River Cruises
December 11, 2020

Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
(1:20 p.m. EST) -- No gluhwein, no gingerbread hearts, no cute gifts: If you missed out on your European Christmas market cruise this year, Uniworld has a treat for you.The luxury river cruise line is offering a special "Christmas in July" itinerary onboard the Danube River, where they'll replicate the sounds, smells and souvenirs of the season, right onboard the ship.The line says that it's "turning back the clock with everything red, green and festive in between" on two sailings aboard S.S. Maria Theresa, July 11 and July 18, 2021. The ship will stop in several favorite Christmas Market locales such as Budapest, Vienna and Salzburg.{#widget:image|decorators:article_image|image:18791037|title:S.S. Maria Theresa (Photo: Uniworld)|description:Exterior aerial shot of Uniworld's S.S. Maria Theresa cruising a European river#}On these special sailings, the ship will be decorated for the holidays and passengers will be able to make gingerbread, holiday cocktails and tree ornaments. An onboard Christmas Market will be set up so people can shop for local souvenirs. Holiday movies will play in the onboard cinema and Santa will be around so people can take pictures for their 2021 holiday cards.Yule time yummies will also be on the menus, and the ship's bartenders will put a summer spin on winter drinks, with frozen hot chocolate and chilled eggnog.People who book by January 8 can save $500 per person, plus receive early booking discounts; children between 4 and 17 can take an additional 25 percent off the fares for these

holiday themed sailings

.{#widget:image|decorators:article_image|image:18791038|title:The Lobby on S.S. Maria Theresa during a holiday sailing (Photo: Uniworld)|description:Senior couple walking down the Lobby stairs on S.S. Maria Theresa during a holiday sailing #}

