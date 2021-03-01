(Updated 10:40 a.m. EST) -- Wave season -- that period when cruise lines offer some of their best deals of the year -- is upon us. Usually running from January through March, wave season often brings with it sizeable cruise discounts and perks. We're keeping an eye out for the news around wave season, and we already see cruise lines are offering up some exciting deals, incentives and promotions to entice cruisers to book voyages for 2021 -- and beyond.

Here is our roundup of deals for the 2021 wave season. These will be updated as more deals come through, so check back frequently!

Wave Season Cruise Deals 2021

The Deal: Passengers booking back-to-back European river cruises can save 10 percent and enjoy a selection of complimentary pre-or-post land packages.

Eligible Voyages: Select back-to-back European river cruise departures through 2022.

Expiration Date: New bookings made through March 31, 2021.

The Deal: American Cruise Lines is offering savings on select spring and summer 2021 voyages , including sailings aboard its two newest vessels, American Jazz and American Melody, with savings of up to $1,000 per stateroom.

Eligible Voyages: Select spring and summer 2021 sailings.

Expiration Date: New bookings made for a limited time.

The Deal: American Queen Steamboat Company is offering savings of up to $3,000 per stateroom on 2021 sailings; and savings of up to $1,200 on cruises in 2022.

Eligible Voyages: Cruises departing in 2021 and 2022.

Expiration Date: New bookings made from January 1 to February 28, 2021.

The Deal: Enjoy 50 percent reduced deposits, a one-category stateroom upgrade, and an additional $600 credit, per stateroom, to apply to pre-cruise purchases of additional shore excursions.

Eligible Voyages: All Atlas voyages aboard World Navigator.

Expiration Date: New bookings made by March 31, 2021.

The Deal: Save up to 40 percent on select voyages, along with complimentary Wi-Fi for passengers in oceanview or higher cabins. Bookings made by January 31, 2021, allow for changes up to 48 hours prior to sailing date.

Eligible Voyages: Select sailings between March 20, 2021, and May 13, 2022, across the entire fleet.

Expiration Date: New bookings made by March 31, 2021.

The Deal: Celestyal is offering single supplements from 15 percent, free COVID-19 insurance on departures from March to June 2021; discounts on third and fourth passengers; and always-inclusive drinks.

Eligible Voyages: Select three-, four- and seven-night cruise departures in 2021 and 2022

Expiration Date: New bookings made by February 28, 2021.

The Deal: Celestyal Cruises is rolling out special weekly deals between now and March 26, 2021, with savings on select itineraries, reduced deposits, and more. Specials change on a weekly basis, and are only available for booking for seven days. New Flash Sales begin every Thursday at midnight.

Eligible Voyages: Select three-, four- and seven-night cruise departures in 2021

Expiration Date: New bookings made by March 26, 2021, within the seven-day timeframe specified by the offer.

The Deal: Cunard is offering 50 percent reduced deposits and up to $2,000 in onboard spending and other perks on voyages in 2021 and 2022.

Eligible Voyages: Select sailings in 2021 and 2022, identified by the "Discovery Awaits" banner on the line's website.

Expiration Date: New bookings made by May 24, 2021.

The Deal: Those booking Holland America's "BIG" wave offer receive cabin upgrades, a signature beverage package, free one-night specialty dining, 10 percent off all shore excursions, 50 percent reduced deposits and free or reduced fares for kids.

Eligible Voyages: Most voyages and destinations, including Alaska cruises and cruisetours, through 2022.

Expiration Date: New bookings made by February 28, 2021.

The Deal: Passengers can save between $1,000 and $4,000 per person on select 2021 and 2022 Hurtigruten expedition cruises and Classic Coastal Norway sailings.

Eligible Voyages: Select 2021 and 2022 expedition and Classic Coastal Norway departures.

Expiration Date: New bookings made by March 31, 2021

The Deal: Island Windjammers is offering passengers the ability to book one of its "S.O.S" tickets for use on any voyage through December 31, 2023 for either $1,250 per person for a standard ticket that includes Cadet Solo, Standard, Deluxe, or Staysail cabins; or $1,950 for a premium ticket that includes Owners Suite, Topsail Cabin, Compass, or Navigator cabins.

Eligible Voyages: Voyages departing until December 31, 2021. Passengers must call no more than 60 days prior to departure to reserve their preferred sailing.

Expiration Date: Offer is available for a limited time only.

The Deal: MSC Cruises is offering passengers up to $400 in onboard credits on select 2021 and 2022 voyages. The perk can be combined with other currently available offers, like MSC's long-running "Kids Sail Free" promotion.

Eligible Voyages: Select 3,4 or 7-night cruises in the Bahamas, Caribbean and Europe.

Expiration Date: New bookings made through March 31, 2021.

The Deal: Princess is offering passengers the ability to choose five perks on their new bookings for 2021 and 2022, including complimentary Premier Beverage Packages; Unlimited MedallionNet Wi-Fi; pre-paid gratuities; stateroom location upgrades; and specialty dining vouchers.

Eligible Voyages: Select voyages departing in 2021 and 2022.

Expiration Date: New bookings made between December 16, 2020 and March 2, 2021.

The Deal: Riviera is offering up to $500 in savings on river cruises of eight days or longer, while solo travellers can save up to $250 per cabin. The line is also offering up to €400 per cabin in onboard credit.

Eligible Voyages: River sailings of 8 and 15 days in length departing in 2021 and 2022.

Expiration Date: New bookings made and deposited by March 31, 2021.

The Deal: Scenic is offering special pricing and promotions on its 2021 and 2022 river and ocean sailings, including 50 percent reduced deposits, up to 20 percent savings with free airfare, and up to 10 percent off when bookings are paid in full early.

Eligible Voyages: Select river and ocean departures in 2021 and 2022.

Expiration Date: New bookings made by March 31, 2021.

The Deal: Seabourn is offering passengers several perks on select voyages worldwide. Perks vary by sailing but can include a Veranda for Ocean View Suite upgrade; up to three category Veranda Suite upgrades; up to $1,000 USD shipboard credit per suite; up to 900-minute internet Package per guest; and 50 percent reduced deposits. Passengers booking Penthouse or Premium Suites can receive up to $2,000 USD shipboard credit per suite and an Unlimited Internet Package per suite.

Eligible Voyages: Select 2021 and 2022 sailings.

Expiration Date: New bookings made through March 1, 2021.

The Deal: Seabourn returns with its Early Bonus Savings Offer, with up to 10 percent off voyages fares for passengers who book and pay in full by March 31, 2021.

Eligible Voyages: Voyages departing on or after July 15, 2021 for sailings through Summer 2022.

Expiration Date: New bookings made and paid in full by March 31, 2021.

The Deal: Silversea is offering reduced deposits of just 15 percent, and early booking bonus savings of up to 20 percent on select voyages in 2021 and 2022.

Eligible Voyages: Select departures in 2021 and 2022.

Expiration Date: New bookings made and paid in full by March 31, 2021.

The Deal: Silversea is offering $500 per suite for existing Venetian Society passengers who refer any new-to-Silversea cruisers, who also enjoy $500 per suite upon making their reservation. These amounts rise to $1,500 and $1,000 per suite for new-to-Silversea passengers who are referred and book either World Cruise or Grand Voyages, respectively.

Eligible Voyages: All currently available sailings.

Expiration Date: New bookings made by March 31, 2021.

The Deal: Star Clippers is offering 21 percent off select cruise fares, now extended for new bookings made through February 28, 2021 on select sailings.

Eligible Voyages: Select itineraries in the Caribbean and Mediterranean, departing from April 2021 to March 2023. Offer available only to residents in North, Central and South America.

Expiration Date: New bookings made by March 15, 2021.

The Deal: Uniworld is offering up to 30 percent off select river cruise itineraries; and $500 in savings and a private car transfer for those who opt to purchase air through the river cruise line.

Eligible Voyages: Select 2021 itineraries and dates.

Expiration Date: New bookings made through March 31, 2021.

The Deal: Victory Cruise Line is offering savings of up to $3,000 per stateroom on 2021 sailings; and savings of up to $1,200 on cruises in 2022.

Eligible Voyages: Cruises departing in 2021 and 2022.

Expiration Date: New bookings made from January 1 to February 28, 2021.

The Deal: Virgin Voyages is giving cruisers the chance to save 10 percent off fares and obtain up to $400 in onboard credit, with up to an additional $100 in bar credits.

Eligible Voyages: Cruises departing in 2021 and 2022.

Expiration Date: New bookings made until March 31, 2021.

The Deal: Windstar is offering reduced deposits of just five percent (down from 15 percent) and the ability to pick one of four perks (up to $1,000 onboard credit; one pre-or-post hotel stay in Europe; complimentary premium beverage package; or complimentary Wi-Fi internet access) depending on voyage length and cabin category booked. Solo supplements are also reduced on select 2021 sailings.

Eligible Voyages: Voyages departing in 2021.