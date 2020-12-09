  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
TA Carnival Radiance Exterior

Carnival Cruise Line Confirms Restart Dates for Ships Set for Drydock

Carnival Cruise Line Confirms Restart Dates for Ships Set for Drydock
TA Carnival Radiance Exterior

December 09, 2020

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
(10:40 a.m. EST) -- Carnival Cruise Line has confirmed the restart dates for four of its ships scheduled for dry dock next year.

Carnival Magic, Carnival Paradise and Carnival Valor will return to service on September 24th, May 31 and September 11, 2021, respectively.

The fourth ship set for a dry dock -- Carnival Radiance -- will return to service from Long Beach on April 21, 2021. There was concern that the ships would not sail at all next year as they are not listed as returning in 2021.

"As part of its gradual, phased-in return to operations in 2021 Carnival will defer the deployment of the vessels until after the work is completed," a statement from the line read.

"In a letter to guests and travel agents, Carnival advised that it has cancelled cruises on Carnival Magic (up to and including the embarkation on Sept. 24, 2021), Carnival Paradise (up to and including the embarkation on May 31, 2021) and Carnival Valor (up to and including the embarkation on Sept. 11, 2021)."

Passengers have the option of a 100 percent future cruise credit combined with onboard credit, or a full refund.

Last week, the line announced it was pushing the debut of its eagerly-anticipated new ship, Mardi Gras, to April 24, 2021.

Carnival is due to restart its cruise operations on March 1, 2021.

