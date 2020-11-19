Norwegian Cruise Line to Stream Choir of Man Show Tonight; Also Available On Demand

-- November 19 -- at 9 p.m. eastern time. It will then be available on demand. The show is the first episode of the line's new EMBARK docuseries that promises to showcase some of the special entertainment that is a highlight of the Norwegian brand. It also reunites the Choir of Man cast in the Garrick Theater in London's West End. The 40-minute show will include performances of guest favorites including "Save Tonight," "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)," "Hello" and "Some Nights." The show has played on Norwegian Escape and Norwegian Encore, earning rave reviews from cruisers. The line says that the show will also give an inside look at how the cast is managing through this historic time. Theater has been struggling in both the U.S. and the U.K., as West End and Broadway have been shut down, the latter through June 2021. {#widget:image|decorators:article_image|image:18721036|title:Choir of Man on Norwegian Encore (Photo: Cruise Critic)|description:Four male performers dancing onstage for Choir of Man on Norwegian Encore (Photo: Cruise Critic)#} "The Choir of Man family and I were absolutely thrilled when NCL asked us to come together to create an exclusive performance of the show that guests could enjoy from home, until they have the chance to cruise again," said Nic Doodson, the show's producer and director"The world of theater has had a particularly hard year, so this opportunity to sing, dance and perform together again was an incredible feeling, not only for the guys, but for everyone involved. I hope that the positive and uplifting energy comes across in this episode and inspires those tuning in to continue to look ahead to brighter days." More EMBARK shows will be coming; a second scheduled in December will feature a "Best of Broadway" show. "Now more than ever, we are longing for connection," said Richard Ambrose, senior vice president of entertainment and cruise programming at Norwegian Cruise Line. "Entertainment unites us, allowing us to forget our worries, even if just for a short while. We have long been advocates for the entertainment community and are committed to providing high-caliber performances for our guests. "While theaters are closed and gatherings are limited, we want to support our fellow performers while connecting with guests in a meaningful way. Through this exclusive offering, we showcase human resiliency and offer hope for a better tomorrow. In the end, we are in this together and that's why we will all persevere."