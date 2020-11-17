  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
SeaDream Pauses Cruising Until the End of the Year Following COVID-19 Outbreak Onboard

November 17, 2020

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
(8:19 a.m. EST) -- SeaDream Yacht Club has been forced to pause sailings from Barbados until at least the end of the year following a COVID-19 outbreak onboard.

The line was operating one ship SeaDream I out of Barbados at half capacity, but despite this and multiple preboarding COVID-19 tests -- an outbreak still took place last week, infecting seven passengers and two crew.

SeaDream I had a successful Transatlantic crossing with no cases onboard, but just five days into its first cruise from Barbados, a passenger fell ill.

A statement from the line read: "SeaDream has decided to cancel sailing for the remainder of 2020 after positive COVID-19 test results.

"Multiple negative PCR tests were required before the guests boarded, but this was not sufficient to prevent COVID-19 onboard.

"SeaDream successfully operated more than 20 sailings during the pandemic without any cases and further improvements were made to protocols before the Barbados season.

"The company will now spend time to evaluate and see if it is possible to operate and have a high degree of certainty of not getting COVID.

"Seven guests and two crew members have tested positive for COVID-19 by Barbados health authorities."

SeaDream had been operating both SeaDream I and sister SeaDream II in Norway before crossing via the U.K. to Bridgetown, Barbados.

Despite a COVID-19 scare from a departed guest in August, which resulted in the current passengers and crew briefly quarantining to get tested, those cruises were completed without an outbreak.

The line significantly ramped up testing -- passengers had to have three preboarding PCR tests -- as well as daily temperature checks. However, the line was criticized for not mandating mask-wearing among passengers or crew. It adjusted the policy, requiring crew to wear masks, halfway through its cruise from Barbados.

