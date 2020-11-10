Atlas Ocean Voyages to Offer Complimentary Shore Experience at Every Port

(3:30 p.m. EST) -- Cruising newcomer Atlas Ocean Voyages announced it will introduce a complimentary shoreside experience in every port of call for all voyages aboard its debut vessel, World Navigator, for all bookings made by the end of the year.

The ship, which is due to set sail in July 2021, will boast 107 different ports of call across its itineraries in the Holy Land, Black Sea, Mediterranean, Caribbean, South America and Antarctica, will offer an expedition-style experience coupled with a number of inclusions, such as roundtrip airfare, prepaid gratuities, premium beverages, and complimentary Wi-Fi internet access and dining venues.

The line is also offering inclusive medical evacuation insurance for all passengers.

Atlas states that prospective travellers booking voyages with the line by December 31, 2020 will be treated to complimentary shoreside experiences in port.