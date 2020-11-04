Royal Caribbean To Target Short Cruises to CocoCay; May Need Volunteers for Test Voyages

with travel advisors."We will be bringing back short cruises calling at Perfect Day at CocoCay," Freed told Royal Caribbean's travel agent partners. ""We're going to be doing a series of sailings using our employees and other volunteers," she continued. " We haven't decided how we're going to select people at this point. We will be looking possibly for volunteers. We do not have all of the details yet fleshed out."{#widget:image|decorators:article_image|image:7420718|title:Exterior on Freedom of the Seas|description:Exterior on Freedom of the Seas#}Freed also acknowledged the complexity of the CDC's new recommendations, noting that it will take some time for the company to go through the requirements and formulate a return-to-service strategy."It is complicated to go through this entire CDC recommendation, but we are going to do it," said Freed.Though the CDC has required cruise lines to conduct simulated voyages as part of being certified for restricted cruise operations, the organization told Cruise Critic on Wednesday that exact details about these sailings -- from dates, durations and even how prospective volunteers can apply -- were still being hammered out."CDC has not yet determined requirements for simulated voyages and further information about restricted voyages will be outlined in future technical instructions and orders," a CDC spokesperson told Cruise Critic in an email.