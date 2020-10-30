Silversea Takes Delivery of Silver Moon Luxury Cruise Ship

(1:45 p.m. EDT) -- Silversea took delivery of its newest luxury cruise ship on Friday, during a handover ceremony at Fincantieri's Ancona shipyard in Italy.

The 596-passenger Silver Moon is the newest member of the Silversea fleet. Based upon the same general design as 2017's Silver Muse, it nonetheless offers several new features and amenities, including the introduction of Silversea's new S.A.L.T. (Sea And Land Taste) culinary concept that comes with a dedicated restaurant onboard that offers a menu of local dishes that changes with the itinerary of the ship; a test kitchen for passengers to learn about local cuisine; and a bar offering regional wine, spirits and other drinks.

"I congratulate all those involved in the build of Silver Moon; it is a proud moment for everybody at Silversea Cruises, the Royal Caribbean Group, and Fincantieri," says Richard D. Fain, Chairman and CEO of the Royal Caribbean Group. "I have long said that Silversea Cruises is the jewel in the crown of the Royal Caribbean Group, and I am today reminded of the cruise line's quality."

"We are absolutely delighted to welcome Silver Moon to the Silversea fleet," said Roberto Martinoli, president and CEO of Silversea. "The epitome of 21st-century luxury travel, she possesses a number of innovations that will build on the success of her sister ship Silver Muse, such as our pioneering new S.A.L.T. culinary program, which we are eager for our guests to experience."

To commemorate the handover, Giovanni Stecconi, Director of Fincantieri Ancona, presented Silver Moon's master, Captain Alessandro Zanello, with a commemorative ampoule that contained seawater from Silver Moon's launch.

As with Silversea's other luxury vessels, Silver Moon will offer all-suite accommodations with butler service for all onboard, regardless of cabin category. It will also feature popular Silversea favorites including the Arts Café; Panorama Lounge; and the main lobby bar concept known as Dolce Vita.

The ship will also offer an enlarged version of the popular Atlantide restaurant introduced aboard Silver Muse. The upscale French eatery La Dame will now feature an outdoor seating option for the first time, as will the cigar-and-brandy enclave known as the Connoisseur's Club following the introduction of a new "Wintergarden" outdoor area.

Silver Moon is the second newbuild Silversea has taken delivery of this year, following the launch of the Galapagos-based Silver Origin.

A sister to Silver Moon, Silver Dawn, is expected to enter service in November 2021.