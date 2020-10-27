Princess Cancels Australia, New Zealand Cruises Through May 2021

(6:45 p.m. EDT) -- Princess Cruises announced late Tuesday it would cancel all cruises in Australia and New Zealand through May 31, 2021, as a result of uncertainty over international travel restrictions imposed because of the ongoing global health pandemic.The move cancels the remainder of Princess Cruises' deployment in Australia for the 2020-2021 cruise season. Sailings in Australia and New Zealand typically run from November through May during the spring and summer seasons in the Southern Hemisphere.According to Princess, booked passengers will receive future cruise credits equal to 125 percent of the voyage fare paid automatically. Passengers can also elect to request full refunds by completing