13 Times This Cruise Cat Was Absolutely Purr-fect For Halloween

If you're familiar with Celebrity Cruises' Kate McCue -- the first American female to captain a mega-cruise ship -- you probably know all about her not-so-furry feline friend.

Bug Naked -- a hairless Elf Sphynx who traverses the seven seas with Captain Kate, and spends her nine lives sunbathing in the bridge -- has become an internet sensation all on her own. And if you follow Captain Kate or Bug on Instagram, you'll regularly spot this naked cat sporting the most un-fur-gettable costumes.

Just in time for spooky season, here are 13 times Bug Naked had the purr-fect costume for Halloween.

1. That time Bug flexed her meow-scles as the perfect Pop-Eye

2. Or that time she was an entirely different kind of "bug"

3. When she was arrrr-guably the cutest pirate at sea

4. But, perhaps not, the happiest parrot

5. When she went from a purr-maid in training...

6. ... To the most purr-fect pilot

7. When she -- and Captain Kate -- looked meow-rvelous in matching Marvel costumes

8. To that time she was the "mane" star as this adorable lion

9. When this not-so-furry Sphynx cat transformed into the fuzziest zebra

10. Or when she embraced her nautical roots as this "octo-puss"

11. We loved her look in this too-cute-to-eat sushi costume...

12. ...And in this mystical unicorn number -- even if she hated it.