13 Times This Cruise Cat Was Absolutely Purr-fect For Halloween

If you're familiar with Celebrity Cruises' Kate McCue -- the first American female to captain a mega-cruise ship -- you probably know all about her not-so-furry feline friend.
Bug Naked -- a hairless Elf Sphynx who traverses the seven seas with Captain Kate, and spends her nine lives sunbathing in the bridge -- has become an internet sensation all on her own. And if you follow Captain Kate or Bug on Instagram, you'll regularly spot this naked cat sporting the most un-fur-gettable costumes.
Just in time for spooky season, here are 13 times Bug Naked had the purr-fect costume for Halloween.