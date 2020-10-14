Celebrity Apex 'Dances' Its Way To the Bahamas, Joins Sister Cruise Ships

(11 a.m. EDT) -- The newest ship from Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Apex, joined sister vessel Celebrity Edge and a handful of other cruise ships in the fleet offshore in the Bahamas – with the line marking the event with virtual fanfare.That's par the course for Apex, which was intended to debut with passengers in late March. COVID-19 derailed those plans, of course, forcing the ship to have a virtual handover. {#widget:image|decorators:article_image|image:18788021|title:Celebrity ships in the bahamas (Photo: VitaminSea53/Cruise Critic member)|description:Aerial shot of Celebrity ships in the bahamas#}As we all have to do right now, the line made the arrival of Apex to North America as fun as it could be, given the circumstances. The Edge-class ship, captained by Dimitris Kafetzis, was greeted by Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Reflection, Celebrity Silhouette, Celebrity Equinox and Celebrity Summit.