Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

Princess Cruises to Base Ship in California For Mexico, West Coast Sailings In Summer 2021

Princess Cruises to Base Ship in California For Mexico, West Coast Sailings In Summer 2021
Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

October 02, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(12 p.m. EDT) -- Princess Cruises has announced it will base its first ship on the Mexican Riveria during the summer, deploying Crown Princess from Los Angeles for the summer 2021 season.

Sailing from the Port of Los Angeles at San Pedro, the new Summer 2021 itineraries also visit the California Coatst and Alaska, and go on sale October 7, 2020. The new summer season includes 23 departures ranging from four to 14 days in length. Sailings will commence between May and October 2021.

Itineraries include:

  • Mexican Riviera - seven-day voyages calling on Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta, departing on May 15, June 12, June 26, July 31, August 14, and September 18, 2021.
  • Cabo San Lucas Getaway - five-day voyages overnighting in Cabo San Lucas. Departing May 22, May 31, August 28, and September 6, 2021.
  • California Coast - seven-day sailings with a late-night call on San Francisco and San Diego, plus stops on Catalina Island or Monterey, and Ensenada, Mexico. Departs June 5, 19; August 7, 21; September 11 and September 25, 2021.
  • West Coast with San Diego - quick four-day cruises stopping in San Diego and Ensenada. Departing May 27, July 1, and September 2, 2021.
  • Alaska - 14-day roundtrip voyages from San Pedro to Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Skagway, Sitka and Prince Rupert, British Columbia. Departs July 3 and 17, 2021.

Princess notes the Summer 2021 season ends with the first-ever transit of the Panama Canal for Crown Princess on a sailing from Los Angeles to Fort Lauderdale. That 15-day voyage departs Los Angeles (San Pedro) on October 2, 2021.

Voyages are available for booking on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.