Did Ed Sheeran Name His Baby After Antarctica Cruise?
September 01, 2020

Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
(12:45 p.m. EDT) -- Multi-platinum English singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry, have announced the birth of their first child -- and her name will bring a smile to cruise fans. Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran was born last week, the singer announced on his social media platforms. "We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here," he wrote on Instagram. While Sheeran hasn't commented publicly on baby name's inspiration, Cruise Critic has been told the couple took a cruise to Antarctica on Ponant's Le Lyrial in the late-December timeframe -- almost exactly nine months ago. Crew on the Ponant expedition ship, which Cruise Critic sailed several weeks later, were abuzz about Sheeran having been onboard. Famously a good guy whom fans call approachable, Sheeran reportedly participated in karaoke sessions on the cruise, the crew said.Cruise Critic reached out to the cruise line, as well as Abercrombie & Kent, a luxury tour company that charters Le Lyrial for Antarctica cruises. (Cruise Critic sailed with Abercrombie & Kent). "It was very exciting to see the news of his baby and her name," a spokesperson for Abercrombie & Kent said. "However, A&K respects the privacy of our guests and therefore we are unable to confirm that he was on an A&K cruise."

Seabourn fans shouldn't get too excited that "Seaborn" appears in the baby's moniker -- Sheeran's wife is Cherry Seaborn.

Theories in the British press have speculated the baby is named for a character in author Phil Pullman's series "His Dark Materials." In the past, Sheeran has expressed admiration for the books, which feature heroine Lyra Belacqua.But that doesn't explain Antarctica …

Sheeran is also a known cruiser. He recorded part of his album, "Divide", during a transatlantic crossing on Cunard's Queen Mary 2, a process that was captured in the documentary Songwriter. He built a studio on the ship because the producer, Benny Blanco, refused to fly.

Sheeran told media that the formality of QM2 kept him from eating in the dining room without a jacket, but that he took many photos with the crew. "My biggest market in the world is the Philippines, and every staff member on the boat was Filipino so I just had a wave of people come to my room every five minutes asking for selfies," he said. Cruise Critic sends Sheeran, his wife and baby Lyra Antarctica best wishes.

