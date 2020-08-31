Newest Riverboat For Mississippi Cruises, American Jazz, Completes Sea Trials

(4:18 p.m. EDT) -- American Cruise Lines' newest vessel, American Jazz, is one step closer to deployment after successfully completing its sea trials.

The 190-passenger riverboat, which is under construction at Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, MD, will be the one of the newest vessels on the Mississippi when it enters service. In conjunction with the U.S. Coast Guard, American Jazz underwent its speed trials as well as safety and maneuverability tests last week.

"American Jazz and the modern riverboats we currently have under construction demonstrate our commitment to leading the U.S. river cruise market by adding new small ships each year," said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines. "The outlook for 2021 is tremendous and we look forward to American Jazz's first full season on the Mississippi, as well as the introduction of American Melody, the next new ship to follow in our modern riverboat series."

Unlike other vessels on the Mississippi that employ a more classic style of paddlewheel-driven ship, American Cruise Lines has gone for a more modern style of river cruiser with American Jazz and its fleetmates, 2019's American Harmony and the lead vessel in its class, American Song, which debuted in 2018.

American Jazz is the fifth new river cruise ship American Cruise Lines has debuted in the past three years. The company now has a fleet of 12, with additional vessels on order in 2021 and 2022.

Spanning six decks in height, American Jazz features one of American Cruise Line's most innovative features: a bow that opens to reveal a retractable gangway for journeys ashore in narrow and restricted ports of call. Like its fleetmates, American Jazz will also offer a multi-story glass atrium along with spacious lounges, a grand dining room, and an all-new yoga and wellness studio.

In a nod to the current global health pandemic, American Cruise Lines notes the vessel also offers independent HVAC systems, with no shared ductwork in all staterooms and interior spaces. All accommodations onboard offer their own private balconies.