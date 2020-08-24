'The Company Is Not Going Out of Business:' Crystal Cruises Reassures Future Guests

(12:16 p.m. EDT) -- Crystal Cruises has been reassuring future guests since last week that financial woes from its parent company Genting Hong Kong will not lead to the luxury cruise line going out of business.

"It is important to understand that the company is not going out of business," the line said in a statement. "Whatever option our parent company pursues, it will allow Crystal to operate its business. Additionally, we have always been committed to honoring our contractual obligations with guests and travel partners, including the processing of refunds.

"While we have extended our suspension of global voyages until the end of the year, we are working with government and health authorities in our key markets to resume sailing when it is safe to do so and we look forward to welcoming our guests back on board at that time."

The statement came after Genting Hong Kong issued a profit warning at the beginning of the month, as well a statement the company made August 19 that it was suspending payments to creditors as it undergoes restructuring.

The line also announced this month that it was delaying delivery of its first expedition ship, Crystal Endeavor., until 2021. Crystal Cruises has already canceled its luxury and river sailings, as well as its yacht, through the end of 2020.

The flurry of announcements has left future Crystal cruisers concerned about what to do with future sailings they might have on the books.

Today, members posted an email from Virtuoso, which is one of the largest networks of luxury travel agents. "At the current time, we recommend that each member carefully consider whether or not it is advisable to book any Crystal Cruise on behalf of any client or make any payments to Crystal Cruises, in light of the statement issued by Genting Hong Kong and the other publicly available information.

"Virtuoso has initiated discussions with Crystal Cruises' owners to attempt to resolve this financial situation for the benefit of the Virtuoso network. We will inform you of developments concerning that initiative."

Some cruisers are keeping their bookings, while paying close attention to the final payment date. "I do have 2 bookings in 2021 and the pay date is out a bit," wrote MsCrystalina. "By then will know more. Am planning for the worse but hoping for the best."

"We cannot predict the future, and we can only guess what could be possible," said Psoque, on a different thread. "I think it is fair to say that Crystal Cruises, as well other companies in the leisure travel segment, is in a more precarious position than, say, last year."

"We're on a B2B in the Middle East on Symphony late 2022," added gnld. "Only $1000 down and no payment due until nearly 2 years from now, so I'm staying put right now. Way too early to cry Chicken Little! Let's see how it all plays out in the ensuing months."