  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Cruise Lines Returning to the Nile, Attracting More U.S. Passengers
Cruise & Maritime Voyages Announces Record Number of UK Sailings for Summer 2021
River Cruise Lines Start Outlining Onboard Health and Safety Changes
First European River Cruise Line Sets Sail
Foreign Office Revises Advice on Cruising, Rivers Now Exempt
Live From CroisiEurope: The First River Cruise Line to Resume Sailings With a Multi-National Passenger Mix Onboard
Two Continents, Two Cruise Outlooks: Europe vs. the United States
More River Cruise Lines Hopeful for Restart Before Year End
AIDA, River Cruises Cancel Sailings as New COVID-19 Lockdown Rules Threaten Cruise Restart in Europe
More River Lines Announce European Restart Dates As American Travel Looks Possible For Summer
CroisiEurope Resumes Bordeaux Sailings: First River Cruise Line To Welcome Non-Domestic Passengers
croisi embarkation

CroisiEurope Resumes Bordeaux Sailings: First River Cruise Line To Welcome Non-Domestic Passengers

CroisiEurope Resumes Bordeaux Sailings: First River Cruise Line To Welcome Non-Domestic Passengers
croisi embarkation

August 10, 2020

Jeannine Williamson
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

CroisiEurope has resumed sailings through the French wine region of Bordeaux -- and confirmed British passengers will be welcome back onboard from next month.

Europe's largest river cruise line operates more than 50 ships and canal barges, is already offering sailings to people living in mainland Europe.

To date, other lines -- including German-based A-Rosa, Nicko and Viva -- have started operating selected itineraries that are only available to domestic passengers.

Cruise Critic is onboard this week's CroisiEurope sailing -- with 124 cruisers from France, Germany, Switzerland, Monaco and Northern Ireland -- to get a sneak peak of the enhanced Covid-19 health protocols that have been introduced on Cyrano de Bergerac as it commences the 2020 inaugural sailing along the Garonne River and will be posting further stories this week.

CroisiEurope restarted sailings last month and now has 15 ships operating on waterways including the Rhine, Danube, Seine, Elbe, Douro and Rhone and Burgundy canals.

Lucas Schimitter, CroisiEurope's E-Commerce & Sales Director, said: "More vessels will start back soon so we will have about 25 ships in total sailing. We already have French, German, Belgian and Swiss guests booked for the rest of the season and U.K. guests will return in September.

"We are delighted to have some of our ships sailing again and we have already had great feedback from our passengers following the first cruises, which is the best thing we can expect after such a terrible period for our industry."

croisi onboard sign

The line has introduced health measures which include passengers having temperatures taken on embarkation, the provision of face masks to be worn when moving around the ship, no self-service buffets and enhanced cleaning and hygiene rules -- such as the provision of hand sanitisers -- around the vessel.

John Fair, CroisiEurope's U.K. Sales Director, added: "We are delighted that CroisiEurope has carefully and safely recommenced cruises across a number of rivers in Europe. Safety is always our number one priority but we believe we have achieved that without compromising on our renowned standards of service, food and comfort."

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady
5
"Getting the Flywheel Moving:" Royal Caribbean Group President Richard Fain Talks U.S. Cruise Restart
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.