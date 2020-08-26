  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Carnival Fascination Removed from Carnival Cruises Fleet Roster; Imagination Heads for Scrapping
August 26, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(Updated 3:54 p.m. EDT) -- After Carnival Cruise Line removed Carnival Fascination and Carnival Imagination from

an organizational flyer

, updated in August 2020, Carnival Imagination is now en-route to Aliaga, Turkey where it will be scrapped.Carnival Corporation & plc, the parent company of Carnival Cruise Line, had stated in July that it intended to dispose of two additional ships. While these vessels were not named, the assumption that these were Carnival Fascination and Carnival Imagination was based on the fact that Carnival had previously stated these two ships would enter long-term layup with no fixed plans for a re-entry into cruise service.Ship-tracking website Vesselfinder was updated during the afternoon of August 26 with new coordinates for Carnival Imagination,

which will arrive

off Aliaga on September 10. The vessel has been docked in Willemstad, Curacao since August 24. The site also

shows Carnival Fascination

currently alongside in Cadiz, Spain, where it has been since July 29. Outlining the company's fleet changes July 23, Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy also confirmed at that time the sale of Carnival Fantasy and Carnival Inspiration, which have since been beached at Aliaga, Turkey, for scrapping.The 1994-built Carnival Fascination and the 1995-built Carnival Imagination are members of the eight-ship Fantasy Class that debuted in 1990 with the introduction of Carnival Fantasy. Both vessels were noticeably absent from Carnival's comments on the future of the Fantasy Class in the company's July 23 news update."We will continue to invest in the four remaining Fantasy class ships that we are keeping in the fleet," Duffy said in July. "We have many guests who prefer our Fantasy class ships, which work so well for shorter itineraries from smaller ports that cannot accommodate our larger ships."The four remaining Carnival Fantasy class ships in service, as indicated by the latest Carnival fleet chart, are Carnival Ecstasy (1991), Carnival Sensation (1993), Carnival Elation (1998) and Carnival Paradise (1998).Both vessels still appear on Carnival's booking engine, but with no cruises available for either. The exact fate of Carnival Fascination has not yet been confirmed."We have not yet announced any details around the two ships to date, so I am unable to provide any information at this point," Carnival Corporation chief communications officer Roger Frizzell told Cruise Critic on July 30.

