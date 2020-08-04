  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Australia Extends Cruise Ship Ban Through Mid-September
How Australia's Travel Bubble Plans Could Affect The Cruise Industry
Is Greece the Next Country To Open Cruising?
New Zealand Cruise Association Calls for Domestic Restart of Cruising
Domestic Cruising Restart in Australia Still an Uphill Battle
Bahamas Bans U.S. Citizens Because of COVID-19 Spike
Cruising Restarts on Australia's Murray River Following NSW Regulations Amendment
CDC's No-Sail Order for Cruise Ships Expires; New Date Is October 31
Australia Eyes Travel Bubble for Domestic Cruise Restart
Small Ship Cruise Lines Slowly Resume Operations in Australia, New Zealand
New Zealand Puts the Brakes on Trans-Tasman Travel Bubble Plans
Auckland, New Zealand (Photo: SkyImages/Shutterstock.com)

New Zealand Puts the Brakes on Trans-Tasman Travel Bubble Plans

New Zealand Puts the Brakes on Trans-Tasman Travel Bubble Plans
Auckland, New Zealand (Photo: SkyImages/Shutterstock.com)

August 04, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(5 p.m. EDT) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has poured cold water over the idea of a Trans-Tasman travel "bubble" between New Zealand and Australia, according to reports in the

Sydney Morning Herald

.While New Zealand has managed to go over three months without a case of COVID-19 with no known source, the Australian city of Melbourne saw 760 active cases of COVID-19 with no known source on Sunday, according to the Herald.Those increasing numbers have led Australia's second-largest city to impose lockdown restrictions for six weeks, with a curfew in effect from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. daily, lasting until September 13.In response to the outbreak, Australia has also tightened restrictions for the state of Victoria, where restaurants, cafes, bars and gyms will close once again beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.These increased cases prompted New Zealand's Prime Minister Ardern to state that no Trans-Tasman bubble will be in place until Australia was free of community-transmitted COVID-19 cases for at least 28 days.Initially, the concept of a safe corridor, or travel bubble, between the two countries was encouraging. Air New Zealand had scheduled a flight between Canberra and Wellington on July 1, and local cruise operators in Australia prepared to restart.The return of COVID-19 to Australia has pushed those plans back, however. Regardless of size, most cruise lines in Australia do not plan to restart operations until the fall at the earliest. The return of the virus has thrown the work done by Australia's Tourism Restart Taskforce out the window.Australia has currently banned cruise ship travel through much of September. Queensland Health has gone one step further stating that foreign-flagged ships will not be allowed in its waters "until the end of the declared public health emergency".

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady
5
"Getting the Flywheel Moving:" Royal Caribbean Group President Richard Fain Talks U.S. Cruise Restart
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.