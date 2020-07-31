(6:40 p.m. EDT) -- Luxury line Crystal Cruises has announced it is canceling the remainder of its 2020 ocean and river cruises as a result of the ongoing global health pandemic."The uncertainty surrounding this global health crisis hinders the ability for all cruise lines to operate, and it is with deep regret that we have had to cancel all Ocean voyages (aboard Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity) and Yacht voyages (aboard Crystal Esprit) through the remainder of 2020," read

posted to the Crystal Cruises website Friday afternoon."We extend our deepest apologies for this situation that is beyond our control and is a great frustration to all of us. Everyone at Crystal, along with the officers and crew of our ships fleetwide, are extremely disappointed that we were compelled to take this action as we were looking forward to exploring together."The line, which had previously extended its sailing suspensions for ocean cruises into the fall, is offering affected ocean passengers a future cruise credit equal to 125 percent of the cruise fare on fully paid reservations, along with a refund of all port charges, taxes and fees. Crystal is also refunding any air and hotel packages booked through the line.Affected passengers who have not fully paid will receive a credit for the deposited amount of the voyage paid.Crystal notes that future cruise credits can be used on any Crystal Cruises itinerary, river, ocean or yacht, embarking through December 31, 2023 . Passengers unable to use their credits by that date can