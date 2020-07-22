  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Cruise Lines Modify Cancellation Policies For Better Flexibility
AmaWaterways Extends Suspension of River Cruises Through June 30
Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Azamara and Silversea Extend Cruise Suspensions Into Summer; Beyond for Alaska/New England
Holland America Cancels 2020 Cruises from Vancouver, Early 2021 Voyages to Hawaii
Crystal Cruises Cancels 2020 Canada New England Voyages
Cruise Critic Readers Debate Future Cruise Credits Vs. Refunds
Holland America, Princess, Seabourn Cancel Cruises Through Summer and Into Fall
Crystal Cancels Remainder of 2020 Ocean, River Cruise Season
Norwegian Cruise Line Refund Policies, Explained
Princess Cancels Australia, New Zealand Cruises Through May 2021
Princess Cruises Extends Suspension of Most Voyages Through December
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

Princess Cruises Extends Suspension of Most Voyages Through December

Princess Cruises Extends Suspension of Most Voyages Through December
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

July 22, 2020

Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(4:35 p.m. EDT) -- Princess Cruises has extended suspension of most sailings, including all of those in the United States, through December 15, 2020.The new December date affects all sailings in Asia, the Caribbean, the California Coast, Hawaii, Mexico, the Panama Canal, South America, Antarctica, Japan, Tahiti and the South Pacific, the line announced today.Cruises in and out of Australia on Majestic Princess, Regal Princess, Sapphire Princess, Sea Princess and Sun Princess are canceled through October 31, 2020.The December suspension is the longest that a mainstream cruise line has announced so far. Previously, Princess has canceled its cruises through the fall, while fellow Carnival Corporation lines Seabourn and Holland American had suspended sailings on some ships and regions through November 2020.In its release, Princess cited the "continued progression of COVID-19 and the related decisions of various government, health authorities and airlines regarding travel restrictions" for the suspensions."We share in our guests' disappointment in cancelling these cruises," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "We look forward to the days when we can return to travel and the happiness it brings to all who cruise."Passengers booked on the cancelled voyages who have paid in full can either receive a full refund or a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equal to 125 percent of the paid fare. To receive the credit, no action is needed. The refund request should be made by

an online form

and requested by August 31.For those who haven't paid in full, Princess has a "double the deposit" program, which provides a refundable FCC for the deposit, plus a matching bonus FCC, that can be used on any voyage through May 1, 2022. The non-refundable matching bonus will not exceed the base cruise fare amount and is limited to $100 per person.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady
5
"Getting the Flywheel Moving:" Royal Caribbean Group President Richard Fain Talks U.S. Cruise Restart
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.