  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Carnival Cruise Line Pulls Out of Antigua & Barbuda
Cruise Line Presidents At Two Carnival Corp. Brands Stepping Down, Company Reiterates Support for Lines
Four Ships to Leave the Holland America Line Fleet
Seabourn Cuts First Steel on Seabourn Venture Sister Cruise Ship
More News for Azamara: Holland America Line Cruise Vet Steps Into Executive Role
With New Owners, Azamara Sees Cruise Fleet Expansion, Land Options On Horizon
Carnival Corporation Cruise Lines Cancel Most 2021 Canadian Sailings
Stakeholders, Cruisers React to New CDC Technical Orders on Cruise
Holland America Line Honcho: Greece Restart News, Alaska Optimism, CDC Movement and More
Cruise Lines, Cruise Critic Member React to CDC Cruise Resumption Guidelines
New Cruise Line Presidents For Holland America Line, Seabourn Cruises
Gus Antorcha, new cruise line presidents for Holland America Line (Photo: Holland America Line)

New Cruise Line Presidents For Holland America Line, Seabourn Cruises

New Cruise Line Presidents For Holland America Line, Seabourn Cruises
Gus Antorcha, new cruise line presidents for Holland America Line (Photo: Holland America Line)

July 09, 2020

Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(2:15 p.m. EDT) -- New cruise line presidents have been announced for several of Carnival Corporation's well-loved brands, including Holland America Line and Seabourn.

Gus Antorcha, the former Chief Operations Officer for Carnival Cruise Line, will take the reins at Holland America Line, the company announced today. The appointment follows an announcement at the end of June that Josh Leibowitz, Carnival Corp.'s former chief strategy office and a senior vice president at Cunard, would become president of the company's luxury brand, Seabourn.

The leadership appointments, as well as a change of organization for Costa Cruises, point to how the different brands might emerge from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Both Antorcha and Leibowitz came from other executive positions within Carnival Corp., a possible signal that industry experience will be key to reviving cruise brands once sailing resumes. The two succeed Orlando Ashford and Rick Meadows, respectively.

Josh Leibowitz, new cruise line presidents for Seabourn (Photo: Seabourn)

Having executives in place -- particularly two people who have been considered dynamic within the Carnival Corp. family -- also quells fears that the two lines, which have devoted followings, would be somehow diminished.  Both will report to Stein Kruse, Group CEO of Holland America Group and Carnival UK.

Antorcha's replacement at Carnival Cruise Line will be Neil Palomba, the current president of Italy-based Costa Cruises.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to continue enhancing our global operations, these moves clearly demonstrate the depth and strength of our leadership team," said Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation.

"We are using this pause in guest operations to evaluate every aspect of our business, including our leadership structures, and make changes where appropriate to improve our business. Gus and Neil are both proven and strategic leaders within our organization, and we are looking forward to their contributions and success in these new roles as we position our company and our brands for a bright future."

Cruise Critic board members welcomed the appointments, particularly the fact that Antorcha has a background in guest services. "I feel a refreshing wave of optimism coming to HAL," taxmantoo wrote on the Holland American message boards. "Let's hope this will benefit long-time HAL cruisers as well as develop a new following."

Shortly after his appointment in June, Leibowitz had sent an email to Seabourn's loyalty club members. In it, he called himself an "avid vacation defender" and "a firm believer in the need to take time in life to relax and recharge."

"I think … that he's what the brand needs right now," jenidallas wrote on the Seabourn boards. "For a line like Seabourn that is heavily vested in providing a socially integrated luxury experience, figuring out how to deliver that safely in a post-COVID world is going to require a very strong strategic vision. I am glad they brought someone in who is familiar with the Carnival portfolio as he'll at least have a good operating familiarity with the shared services within the portfolio that may need to be leveraged to adjust operations to safely deliver a luxury experience."

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady
5
"Getting the Flywheel Moving:" Royal Caribbean Group President Richard Fain Talks U.S. Cruise Restart
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.