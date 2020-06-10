Royal Caribbean Cruises Adds to Australia Deployment; Norwegian Cancels 2020 Season in Region

(2:30 p.m. EDT) -- Royal Caribbean will deploy the 4,180-passenger Quantum of the Seas to Australia during the summer 2021-2022 cruise season in the Southern Hemisphere.

The move brings Royal Caribbean's total ships in the Australasia region for the 2021-22 season to three. Quantum of the Seas will join fleetmates Ovation of the Seas and Radiance of the Seas in offering voyages in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

Quantum of the Seas will be based in Sydney along with near-twin Ovation of the Seas. Radiance of the Seas will operate voyages from Brisbane.

The new sailings are slowly being added to the Royal Caribbean website and will open for booking June 11.

All three vessels will spend the North American summer 2021 sailing to Alaska before repositioning to Australia during the North American winter.

While Royal Caribbean is expanding its presence in Australasia, another cruise line is reducing theirs.

Norwegian Cruise Line is canceling Norwegian Jewel's 2020-21 voyages to the region. The sailings were due to take place between September 25, 2020, and February 27, 2021.

Norwegian cited fleet redeployment as the reason for the cancellation and noted affected passengers will receive full refunds and a future cruise credit worth 10 percent of the fare paid. The line did not immediately announce where Norwegian Jewel would be redeployed.