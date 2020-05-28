  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
River Cruise Lines Offer Free Cruises to Essential Workers And First Responders

River Cruise Lines Offer Free Cruises to Essential Workers And First Responders
May 28, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(8:45 a.m. EDT) – River cruise lines AMA Waterways and Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection are offering complimentary cruises for essential workers and first responders.AmaWaterways will offer complimentary cruise certificates for medical professionals, first responders and essential service employees who share a cabin with a second paying passenger.“There are none more deserving of a river cruise vacation than today’s frontline heroes -- the doctors, nurses, paramedics and other frontline medical professionals who are diligently helping others and inspiring hope during these challenging times,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “To express our deepest gratitude, we hope to welcome these very special individuals and their loved ones on an unforgettable river cruise as soon as we resume sailing.”Eligible first responders will be able to receive a complimentary Future Cruise Certificate (FCC) which can be used with one paying passenger in the same stateroom. The certificate can be redeemed for any of the company's river cruise sailings in Europe or Asia through December 31, 2021, so long as the booking is made within 90 days of departure.Medical professionals, first responders and essential service providers with a valid ID can apply for their Future Cruise Certificate by contacting their travel advisor or AmaWaterways' directly. A

special webpage

has been set up to process requests, though as of this writing it directs visitors to call the company's reservations center.While Uniworld is looking for nominations from travel agent partners and loyalty guests for “unsung heroes” in their communities to be selected for one of 25 complimentary 7-night European river cruises for two now through July 31.“In these extraordinary times, Uniworld would like to celebrate the unsung heroes who make it possible for us to be home because they aren’t,” said Uniworld CEO Ellen Bettridge. “We want to express our eternal debt of gratitude to these essential workers who are keeping us healthy, in body and spirit: the doctors and nurses, bus drivers and mail carriers, delivery people and grocery clerks, volunteers and first responders who have forged on despite their risk.” Honorees will be selected by the Uniworld executive management team and notified by August 5. Each will receive a complimentary seven-night European river cruise to be taken in 2021 or 2022, by themselves or with a guest. Certain restrictions apply. For more information and to nominate an unsung hero, go to:

Heroes Among Us

(though note at time of writing this page is not found).• Separately, AmaWaterways has also rolled out a new "book now" option for those looking to reconnect with family and friends on a voyage in 2021. This new offer features savings of up to $2,000 per stateroom, along with complimentary pre-paid gratuities. Eligible voyages also include sailings aboard AmaWaterways' newest vessel in Egypt, AmaDahlia, which will debut in September 2021.

