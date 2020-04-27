Some Northern Europe Cruise Ports Re-open

(6 p.m. EDT) -- Cruise ships are still out of service because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some cruise ports have started re-opening, including Edinburgh, Stockholm, Southampton, Oslo and St. Petersburg.

The detailed list of cruise port openings and proposed re-openings totals 113 port and destination respondents, and comes courtesy of Cruise Britian and Cruise Europe organizations (with support from Cruise Ireland and Cruise Scotland), which worked together on the Northern European Port Survey.

Of those 113 ports, 56 (roughly half) are currently listed as "open." The survey is intended as a snapshot, as the situation globally -- and even within Europe -- continues to be best described as "fluid."

The "open" status signifies that these ports are theoretically open to passenger vessels when they return to service, but it's important to keep in mind that ultimately, national health and safety regulations might overrule the decisions made by the individual ports.

Some popular cruise ports, like Amsterdam, are still closed until further notice. Others, like Bordeaux, have a tentative proposed date of re-opening -- May 11 -- pending sign-off from their respective national governments.

According to a Cruise Europe statement to Seatrade, the organization has liaised with cruise lines on a daily basis since the lockdown started in mid-March, keping lines of communication open about what was happening in Northern Europe, including possible locations for ships to dock during the industry shutdown.

"It is important for our associations and members to try and give as much clarity to the cruise executives as possible at this time," said chair of Cruise Britain James Stangroom, in a news release. "We are working to assist the cruise lines to come back stronger … when the time is right.

"Feedback from the lines and CLIA has been very good. This motivates us to keep supporting our wonderful industry in any way we can going forward."

The survey will be repeated at intervals over the coming months, and Cruise Critic will report on any updates as we receive them.