  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Coronavirus: Updated Cruise Ship Policies and Cancellations Because of COVID-19
Cruise Ships Redeploy From Asia
Cruise Lines Roll Out Deals, Specials for Future Voyages
2020 Alaska Cruise Season Suffers as Cruise Lines Struggle With Deployment
Princess Cruises Swaps Deployments in Alaska, Europe in 2021
Alaskans Losing Most from Cruise Ban, U.S. Federal Maritime Commission Report Says
Princess Redeploys Sapphire Princess to Taiwan From Alaska for Summer 2021 Cruises
Is the 2021 Alaska Cruise Season Already in Jeopardy?
Norwegian Cruise Line Releases 2021 Ship Deployment, Cancels Jamaica Homeport Sailings
Cunard Unveils New Itineraries, Cancels 2022 World Cruises, Australia Cruises
Cruise Ships Redeploy Following Alaska Cancellations
Norwegian Sun in Alaska (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)

Cruise Ships Redeploy Following Alaska Cancellations

Cruise Ships Redeploy Following Alaska Cancellations
Norwegian Sun in Alaska (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)

April 21, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(1:15 p.m. EDT) – Cruise ships are slowly being redeployed to other areas following cancellations of itineraries in Alaska for the 2020 season as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While the fate of many cruise ships scheduled to sail to Alaska still hangs in the balance -- with many expected to enter some sort of short-term layup scenario -- a few cruise lines have begun redeploying these vessels to different regions.

Norwegian Sun

Norwegian Cruise Line pulled Norwegian Sun from its Alaska schedule, canceling an entire season of longer roundtrip Seattle itineraries.  

The line will instead deploy the 1,936-passenger ship on three-, four- and five-day itineraries departing from Port Canaveral (Orlando) during the summer months. Sailings will include itineraries that visit the Bahamas and the Caribbean, with port calls including Key West, Cozumel, Costa Maya, Grand Bahama Island, Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay.

Norwegian Sun will return to Alaska in 2021.

Star Breeze

Windstar Cruises' Star Breeze was initially due to operate a full season of Alaska voyages, sailing between Vancouver and Seward. However, delays at the shipyard where Star Breeze is being lengthened as part of its Star Plus initiative prompted Windstar to cancel its entire 2020 Alaska season aboard the ship, along with a "re-inaugural" sailing that had been scheduled for June 29 in Vancouver.

Instead, Star Breeze will remain in Europe when its extensive refit is complete. The line hopes the ship will leave dry dock by the end of July and cruise the Mediterranean until fall. Star Breeze will then reposition to spend the winter in Australia.

Windstar has yet to release the ship's new European itineraries.

Cruise Critic will update this article as additional redeployments are announced.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Back On Celebrity Silhouette: From March 2020 to the Ship's First UK Cruise
5
Multiple Cruise Lines Restart Additional Operations Around the World
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.