Norwegian Cruise Line Includes All 'Free at Sea' Amenities for Every Booking, Scales Back Dining Offer

(2:50 p.m. EDT) -- Norwegian Cruise Line has tweaked its "Free at Sea" promotion, including all five amenities for every booking, regardless of cabin category booked. At the same time, the line has scaled back the dining portion of the promotion to reduce the number of included specialty dinners by one, for most cruises.

"Our Free at Sea program has proven so popular that we have extended it to include all five free amenities in every stateroom category," the line said in a prepared statement. "Given that all guests are now able to take advantage of our free specialty dining amenity, we have found it necessary to slightly reduce the number of free specialty dining nights we will offer in an effort to manage the availability of restaurant reservations and the overall guest experience."

The Free at Sea promotions, which Norwegian Cruise Line introduced about five years ago, is a value-added package that provided up to five free offers applied to all bookings, until this change.

The five free offers are: free open bar (20 percent gratuity not included), free specialty dining, as detailed above (20 percent gratuity not included), a shore excursion credit, free Wi-Fi and kids sail free.

Under the old rules, depending on the cabin category they booked, passengers could choose one, two, three or all five offers.

Under the new rules, passengers receive all five offers but the free specialty dining amenity has been trimmed. Passengers booked on short sailings of three to five nights will still receive one complimentary specialty dinner, and those on cruises of 15 nights or longer will still get five included specialty dinners.

Cruisers on all other sailings will receive one less specialty dinner than was offered previously: sailings of six to eight nights will include two specialty dinners on the house instead of three; cruises of nine or 10 nights receive three specialty dinners instead of four; and sailings of 11 to 14 nights include four complimentary specialty dinners instead of five.