Viking Releases Bookings for New Mississippi River Cruises
Viking Releases Bookings for New Mississippi River Cruises
April 16, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(3:40 p.m. EST) – Viking has officially opened bookings for its newly-announced river cruises on the Mississippi River, due to set sail in 2022.

Announced last month, Viking's first-ever sailings on the Mississippi will debut in August 2022 aboard the brand-new Viking Mississippi

Sailing the Upper and Lower Mississippi River between St. Paul, Minnesota and New Orleans, Viking Mississippi will visit ports of call in seven different U.S. states, including Louisiana (Baton Rouge, Darrow, New Orleans and St. Francisville); Mississippi (Natchez and Vicksburg); Tennessee (Memphis); Missouri (Hannibal, St. Louis); Iowa (Burlington, Dubuque and Davenport); Wisconsin (La Crosse); and Minnesota (Red Wing, St. Paul).

For its inaugural season, Viking will offer four separate itineraries aboard Viking Mississippi, including America's Heartland (8 days, St. Louis to St. Paul); Heart of the Delta (8 days, New Orleans to Memphis); Southern Celebration (8 days, New Orleans-Vicksburg-New Orleans); and America's Great Rivers, a longer15-day journey from New Orleans to St. Paul.

“At a time where many of us are at home, looking for inspiration to travel in the future, I am pleased to introduce a new, modern way to explore this great river,” said Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen during the initial announcement on March 30, 2020. “Our guests are curious travelers, and they continue to tell us that the Mississippi is the river they most want to sail with us. The Mississippi River is closer to home for many of our guests, and no other waterway has played such an important role in America’s history, commerce and culture.”

Viking's past passengers have been able to book these sailings since March 30. Viking notes in its press release that some Mississippi departure dates for 2022 are either nearly or completely sold out.

