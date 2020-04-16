Norwegian Cruise Line Rebrands Mini Suites as Club Balcony Suites, Adds Perks

(11:10 a.m. EDT) -- Norwegian Cruise Line is rebranding its mini suites as "Club Balcony Suites," and will throw in a number of perks from August this year.

Cruisers who book the Club Balcony Suites will get one laundry bag or pressing service, one bottle of sparkling wine, the delivery of a food and beverage amenity twice per sailing, and the ability to pre-book onboard entertainment and dining beginning 125 days prior to sailing.

The Club Balcony Suites will roll out across the fleet, starting with the August 30 sailing of Norwegian Encore. This will be followed by: Norwegian Jewel (September 14); Norwegian Joy (September 19); Norwegian Sun (October 3); Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Breakaway (October 10); Norwegian Escape (October 11); Norwegian Gem (October 30); Norwegian Epic and Norwegian Dawn (November 8); Norwegian Getaway (November 12); Norwegian Jade (November 20); and Norwegian Star (November 28).

People with cruises already booked in mini suites will be automatically changed to Club Balcony Suite bookings, with benefits included, at no additional charge.