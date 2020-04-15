  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Princess Cruises Celebrates Three Shipyard Milestones for New Medallion-Class Ships
Princess Cruises' Newest Dual-Class Ship, Enchanted Princess, Floats Out
Princess Cruises Floats Out New Ship Enchanted Princess
Shipyards Gradually Return to Work Building Cruise Ships
Cruise Ship Delays Announced, Following Yard Closures and Slowdowns
Major Cruise Ship Refits Delayed Due to Coronavirus Closures
Princess Cruises Takes Delivery of New Ship, Enchanted Princess, From Shipyard
Rotterdam Cruise Ship to Make Definite 2021 Debut; Other Carnival Corp. Ships Delayed
Princess Cruises' Newest Ship, Discovery Princess, Floats Out
Holland America Pushes Rotterdam Cruise Ship Debut to September; Adjusts European Sailings
Princess Cruises Confirms Enchanted Princess Delivery Delayed, Southampton Naming Canceled
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

Princess Cruises Confirms Enchanted Princess Delivery Delayed, Southampton Naming Canceled

Princess Cruises Confirms Enchanted Princess Delivery Delayed, Southampton Naming Canceled
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

April 15, 2020

Kerry Spencer
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(6:30 a.m. EDT) -- Princess Cruises has confirmed the delivery of Enchanted Princess is being delayed due to the global coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the temporary closure of the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, where the ship is being built.

Enchanted Princess was set to debut on June 30 with a naming ceremony in Southampton, U.K., which has now been canceled.

In a statement, Princess Cruises said: "Princess Cruises confirms that the delivery of Enchanted Princess is delayed. A new delivery date has not been determined since the Fincantieri yard in Monfalcone, Italy remains closed. Voyages through July 31 have been canceled.

"The delivery delay is due to the country-wide lockdown imposed by the Italian government and public health officials in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The naming ceremony scheduled to take place in Southampton on June 30 has been canceled. Inaugural activities are under review in conjunction with changes to the ship deployment."

This follows Princess Cruises' decision to further extend its fleet suspension until June 30 and reduce its Alaska season, which was announced on April 14.

The line has cancelled all Princess Alaska Gulf cruises (one-way sailings between Whittier and Vancouver, and vice versa) and all cruise/tour programmes. Princess's five wilderness lodges, along with train and bus operations will not open this summer.

Princess will now only operate round-trip voyages from Seattle to Alaska on Emerald Princess and Ruby Princess this summer.

Enchanted Princess has become the third ship launch to be cancelled in Southampton this year, after cruise lines have been forced to suspend their global fleet operations as a result of border closures and government lockdowns.

Celebrity Apex’s naming ceremony was cancelled on March 30 and P&O Cruises' new ship, Iona, which was due to debut in Southampton in May, has also been put on hold.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Back On Celebrity Silhouette: From March 2020 to the Ship's First UK Cruise
5
Multiple Cruise Lines Restart Additional Operations Around the World
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.