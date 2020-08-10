  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
August 10, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(12:30 p.m. EDT) -- Crystal Cruises has further delayed the launch of its newest vessel, Crystal Endeavor, due to construction slowdowns across Europe as the continent battles the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

With the timing of when shipyard work can resume uncertain, the ship, which was scheduled to debut this Augus and had been pushed back until November, has now been canceled well into 2021.

Parent company Genting has not released a delivery date for the new ship.

The line began notifying people with bookings on the 200-passenger Crystal Endeavor in March to expect delays. The expedition-style ship is currently under construction at the MV Werften shipyard in Germany. The yard, which has three locations, has temporarily shuttered operations in order to protect its employees from the spread of Covid-19.

When it launches, Crystal Endeavor will be the line's first purpose-built luxury expedition vessel, equipped with 100 all-balcony suites, six dining venues, spacious public areas and a suite of zodiac rafts for in-depth exploration ashore.

Crystal Cruises has temporarily suspended its river and ocean cruises through the end of 2020.

