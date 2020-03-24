(9:10 a.m. EDT) -- Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas will sail from the Pacific Northwest for the first time in 2021 -- a move that will mark the line's biggest ever Alaska season.

The 4,180-passenger, 168,666-tonne vessel will homeport in Seattle and join three other Royal Caribbean ships in the region -- Ovation of the Seas, Radiance of the Seas and Serenade of the Seas. From May 2021, Quantum will sail on seven-night itineraries, departing every Monday, alongside Ovation of the Seas which will continue to leave each Friday.

Highlights of the itinerary include sailing through Endicott Arm Fjord with 360-degree views of the Alexander Archipelago to kayaking in the Sitka Sound and panning for gold in Juneau, the unique scenery and experiences of the Last Frontier will make for unforgettable holidays.

Royal Caribbean had previously released its summer 2021 Alaska programme, but has had to modify it due to global events. The additional cruises will offer passengers an increased choice of sailings from Seattle, British Columbia and Seward, Alaska.

Launched in 2014, with standout attractions including the Two70 interactive entertainment venue and North Star observation capsule taking passengers 300 feet above sea level, newly added features include the immersive reality game Expedition Two70 available through mobile devices.

Quantum of the Seas also has a surf pool, skydiving pod, Bionic Bar with robotic bartenders, and SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity space at sea, including dodgem cars, a trapeze school and roller skating. The ship has 18 dining venues, including the fantasy Wonderland restaurant and Jamie's Italian.

In 2015 Quantum of the Seas was deployed to Shanghai to serve the growing Asia cruise market and in 2019 moved to Singapore, but had to be pulled out of China when all cruising ceased there due to the coronavirus pandemic.