CYBER MONDAY DEALS! Get discounts on top-rated cruises. View Deals
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Carnival Australia President Appeals For Compassion For Stranded Cruise Ships
Carnival Australia President Appeals For Compassion For Stranded Cruise Ships
Cruise Lines Further Delay Start of Sailings in Australia, New Zealand
Cruise Lines Further Delay Start of Sailings in Australia, New Zealand
P&O Australia Transfers Pacific Dawn from Its Cruise Fleet
P&O Australia Transfers Pacific Dawn from Its Cruise Fleet
P&O Cruises Australia' Pacific Aria to Leave Fleet Early
P&O Cruises Australia' Pacific Aria to Leave Fleet Early
P&O Cruises Australia Cancels All 2021 International Sailings
P&O Cruises Australia Cancels All 2021 International Sailings
P&O Cruises Australia, Princess Extend Pause in Cruise Operations For Further Three Months
P&O Cruises Australia, Princess Extend Pause in Cruise Operations For Further Three Months
Australia Cruise News: Celebrity Edge Heading Down Under; More Cancellations
Australia Cruise News: Celebrity Edge Heading Down Under; More Cancellations
P&O Cruises Australia Cancels Adelaide, Fremantle and Cairns Seasons For 2022
P&O Cruises Australia Cancels Adelaide, Fremantle and Cairns Seasons For 2022
P&O Cruises Australia Extends its Pause in Operations into April 2022
P&O Cruises Australia Extends its Pause in Operations into April 2022
It's Official: Australian Government Lifts Two-Year Cruise Ban, Lines Confirm New 2022 Programs
It's Official: Australian Government Lifts Two-Year Cruise Ban, Lines Confirm New 2022 Programs
P&O Cruises Extends Cruising Suspension in Australia into September
Pacific Explorer (Photo: Tim Faircloth)

P&O Cruises Extends Cruising Suspension in Australia into September

P&O Cruises Extends Cruising Suspension in Australia into September
Pacific Explorer (Photo: Tim Faircloth)

March 15, 2020

Cruise Critic
Staff
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(3:12 a.m. AEST) -- P&O Cruises has extended its suspension of all cruise operations in Australia, where voyages are now not expected to resume until after September 17, 2020 following the Australian government's cruising ban extension. P&O Australia still hopes to restart New Zealand voyages after August 31, 2020.

This extension follows the line's initial announcement in March to suspend for 30 days. The decision was made in light of advice from the Australian Government that mass gatherings should be limited to no more than 500 people and Australians should reconsider their need to travel.

P&O Cruises Australia president Sture Myrmell said the responsible course was for the company to support the efforts of federal and state governments and their senior health experts as they work to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"At the same time, we are acutely aware of the disappointment for our guests whose cruise holidays have been unavoidably cut short or cancelled at short notice," Myrmell said.

"Cancelling or reducing the length of a cruise is the last thing we would ever want to do but these are extraordinary times and we have no hesitation in putting the health and well-being of our guests, crew and the wider community first."

For passengers whose future voyages have been cancelled, P&O has offered a full refund or a future cruise credit equal to 100 percent of the cost of their original cruise, plus an onboard credit of AU$200 per person for voyages two to four nights in length; and AU$400 per person for journeys five nights and longer. The Future Cruise Credit can be used towards any new cruise booking with P&O Cruises, booked and deposited by 31 December 2021.

Myrmell thanked P&O's loyal guests and said that he looks forward to getting past this coronavirus challenge so that cruise operations can return to normal.

"There are many exciting things for us to share with our guests including the great additions to Pacific Explorer following her recent dry dock and Pacific Adventure's arrival later this year," he said.

P&O will make direct contact with passengers whose cruises have been affected to let them know of this development and to apologise for the disruption. Travellers can check their bookings online for the status of their cruise and relevant goodwill offer, if applicable.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$599 - 7Nt Med on New Ship: exclusive no deposit, up to $2,250 OBC, onboard savings & kids free
3
$602 - 7nt Alaska: exclusive up to $3,050 OBC, 75% off 2nd guest, $75 dining credit & more
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent