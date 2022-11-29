CYBER MONDAY DEALS! Get discounts on top-rated cruises. View Deals
Marella Explorer (Photo: Marella Cruises)

Update: Marella Cruises Extends Suspension of Global Cruise Operations Until February 2, 2021

Update: Marella Cruises Extends Suspension of Global Cruise Operations Until February 2, 2021
Marella Explorer (Photo: Marella Cruises)

December 08, 2020

Adam Coulter
U.K. Executive Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(Updated 1:25 p.m. GMT) -- Marella Cruises has further extended its fleet suspension until February 2 in line with government advice which advises against all ocean cruise travel.

As Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office advice has not altered in regards to ocean cruises -- despite calls by Cruise Line International Association to lift the ban -- Marella is operating monthly rolling cancellations. This last cancellation was to January 1.

The launch of the TUI River Cruise programme has also been postponed, with its three new river ships now set to launch in March and April 2021.

Passengers can amend their booking for free with an incentive worth up to 10 percent of the total value of their original booking, receive a refund credit along with an incentive worth up to 10 percent of the value of their booking, or request a full refund.

The cruise line is also extending its free amendment policy for existing bookings, so those booked to travel before 31 March 2021 will now be able to amend their booking free of charge up to 21 days before departure.

The line joins most other global lines in continuing to postpone the restart of operations; yesterday Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival Cruise Line all confirmed fleet suspensions until the end of the year.

How was this article?

