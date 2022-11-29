(1:48 p.m. EDT) -- Editor's Note: As of April 9, all cruise ships over 250 passengers and crew that operate in U.S. waters have been put under a no-sail order by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The order will remain in place until COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency, and supersedes individual cruise line dates for a return to service. For more information, visit our news story.

Disney Cruise Line has cancelled its entire 2020 Alaska and Europe cruise seasons aboard Disney Wonder and Disney Magic as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Disney's 2020 Alaska sailings out of Vancouver aboard Disney Wonder have been cancelled due to Transport Canada's temporary ban on cruise ships carrying over 100 people through October 31.

Disney's 2020 European cruises aboard Disney Magic have also been cancelled through October 2, 2020, including the 10-night transatlantic repositioning cruise from Dover to New York.

The rest of the Disney Cruise Line is still temporarily paused, with the suspension of operations extended to all voyages scheduled to depart through July 27, 2020 aboard Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. Disney Dream will resume service as of its July 31 cruise, joined by Disney Fantasy on August 1.

The line is giving cruisers on canceled sailings a choice of either a full refund or a future cruise credit to be used within 15 months of the original sailing date. Guests and travel agents on affected sailings will be sent an email outlining next steps. Guests who booked through a travel advisor can contact them directly with questions; those who booked directly with Disney can call (866) 325-6685 or (407) 566-7797.