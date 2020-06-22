(Updated 6:06 a.m. ET) -- Virtually all of the world's ocean and river cruise lines have suspended global operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions around the world, in many cases even extending the dates of suspension before the original timeline ran out.

The shutdowns, which come after two months of altered itineraries, canceled cruises and port closures, are part of the cruise industry's efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus and to keep passengers, crew and communities safe and healthy,

Viking Cruises was the first to make the call March 12 canceling all river and ocean sailings across its global fleet of 74 ships. Princess Cruises swiftly followed by pausing operations.

On April 9, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

on all cruise ships over 250 passengers and crew that operate in U.S. waters. The order will remain in place until COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency. Should 100 days from the official date of issue expire (bringing us to late July) and the COVID-19 pandemic still be an emergency, the CDC would have the option to extend the order.

The following is a running list of suspended cruise lines, keeping in mind that for relevant cruise lines sailing in U.S. waters, the CDC order supersedes individual cruise line dates for a return to service.

Note that CLIA, the Cruise Lines Industry Association, has announced a volutary suspension of cruising extension from the U.S. through September 15, 2020, which means that many of these return to service dates may no longer be valid

Adventure Canada

Adventure Canada has canceled the 2020 season onboard Ocean Endeavour. Sailings are expected to resume in 2021.

All Adventure Canada guests have been offered the option of a full refund, or a transfer to a 2021 trip with automatic membership in its League of Adventurers loyalty program. Email info@adventurecanada.com or call 1 (833) 627-2448 for more information.

AIDA

German cruise line AIDA has suspended all operations through July 31. On June 5, the line announced it would cancel all of its 2020 voyages scheduled to call on a U.S. or Canadian port of call.

Cruisers on canceled voyages will recieve either a future cruise credit of 100 percent of the money they paid, with a bounus of 10 percent, or a 100 percent refund. The travel credit can be used for bookings on any sailing through December 31, 2021.

Amadeus

Amadeus has suspended its river cruises up to and including June 30, 2020. Operations are tentatively scheduled to resume after that date.

If you have a reservation during this suspension period, you can rebook your trip to any cruise in 2020 or 2021 or you will receive a future cruise credit that can be used for any sailing through December 31, 2021.

AmaWaterways

AmaWaterways has suspended the operations of its river cruise fleet in Europe, Asia and Africa through July 31, 2020.

American Cruise Lines

American Cruise Lines has paused cruise operations through June 30, 2020. Guests booked on any cruises that have been suspended by American will have the option to receive a full money-back refund or Cruise Vouchers equal to 125 percent of all amounts paid for their Cruise Package. Guests booked on non-suspended voyages through October 31, 2020 have the option to cancel for any reason up to 24 hours prior to departure for a 100 percent future cruise credit.

American Queen Steamboat Company

American Queen Steamboat Company has suspended sailings of all ships through July, but plans to restart cruises aboard American Duchess on July 19, 2020, with the remainder of the fleet to follow throughout July and August.

APT

APT has suspended all cruises through July 31, 2020.

Arena Travel

Arena Travel Group, the British operator with river sailings in Europe, has taken the canceled all vacations until July 1, 2020.

A-ROSA River Cruises

A-ROSA restarted services on the Douro on June 17; the Rhine on June 19; and the Danube on June 20.

Cruises in France along the Seine and Rhone are expected to restart in July.

Aurora Expeditions

Greg Mortimer's Arctic voyages between May and October 2020 are canceled. A final decision has not been made about the Antarctica 2020/21 season from November onwards. The 'Patagonia and Chilean Fjords' and 'Costa Rica and the Panama Canal' voyages, scheduled for April 2 and April 25, 2020 have been postponed to 2021.

Australis

Australis has canceled the remainder of its Patagonian cruise season. It will resume operations with the start of the fall season in September.

Avalon Waterways

Avalon Waterways has suspended travel across all destinations through August 31, 2020. It intends to resume operations in Europe in September.

Azamara

Azamara has canceled sailings until July 31, 2020.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line

Bahamas Paradise has canceled all cruises scheduled to depart through July 24 on Grand Celebration. The ship will resume operations on July 25 while fleetmate Grand Classica returns to service on October 3, 2020. Passengers can change to a new sailing for no charge.

Blue Lagoon Cruises

Blue Lagoon Cruises in Fiji has suspended operations through June 30, 2020. Voyages departing July 1 and later are being reviewed.

Captain Cook Cruises Fiji

Captain Cook has suspended operations until July.

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line paused operations across its fleet of ships based in North America through July 31, and Australia throughh August 31. Additionally, All Carnival Spirit Alaskan cruises from Seattle will be cancelled, as well as the Carnival Spirit Vancouver-Honolulu cruise on September 25 and the Honolulu-Brisbane transpacific cruise on October 6. All Carnival Splendor cruises in Australia from June 19 to August 31 will be cancelled.

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity has suspended all cruises until July 31. All Alaska, New England and Canada cruises through Oct. 31 have been canceled.

Celestyal Cruises

All cruise operations are suspended until July 30.

Passengers who paid in full for the canceled sailings will be offered a future cruise credit valued at 120 percent of the original booking value, or a refund of original amount paid.

Coral Expeditions

Coral Expeditions has suspended operations through July 31, 2020.

Costa Cruises

Costa Cruises has suspended its global cruise operations through July 31, 2020.

CroisiEurope

CroisiEurope has paused its European sailings through June 30, 2020. Voyages on the Mekong are set to resume August 14. Affected passengers will receive full credit and be able to apply this credit to a cruise at a future date and, in addition guests receive a voucher for 150 dollars per person for a future cruise (booked on individual basis).

Cruise & Maritime Voyages

Cruise & Maritime Voyages suspended all cruise operations until August 25.

Crystal Cruises

Crystal has canceled sailings across its river fleet through the end of July. It has suspended sailings abaord Crystal Esprit through August 2; and Crystal Symphony through the end of August as well. Crystal Serenity will resume service in October on new Caribbean itineraries following the cancelation of its 2020 Canada & New England itineraries.

Cunard Line

Cunard has suspended cruise departures through November 1 for Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria and through September 23 for Queen Elizabeth.

Disney Cruises

Disney Cruise Line has canceled all departures through July for most Disney ships. Disney Dream will resume on July 31; and Disney Fantasy will restart as of its August 1, 2020 voyage. Alaska and Vancouver sailings aboard Disney Wonder have been cancelled through September 14; the vessel is expected to resume service from San Diego on September 18. All 2020 European voyages aboard Disney Magic have now been cancelled through October 2; the ship will resume service on October 12, 2020.

Dream Cruises

World Dream cruises are canceled until September 2020; Genting Dream is canceled until June 2020; Explorer Dream until July 2020, and there will be no Australia season between October 2020 and February 2021.

Emerald Waterways / Evergreen Cruises

Emerald Waterways has suspended operations until August 31.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has suspended all ocean sailings and does not have a fixed return to sail date. It is assessing the situation on a month-by-month basis. The line has also canceled the first five sailings of its river cruise ship, Brabant.

G Adventures

G Adventures has suspended all tours departing up to and including July 31, 2020.

To help travellers feel confident to rebook using their Refund Credit Note, travel credit, lifetime deposit or to make a new booking, G Adventures is offering a Book with Confidence policy, which allows any bookings made between 12 March 2020 and 30 June 2020 flexible cancellation and rebooking options. Travellers who have booked trips within this time and departing before 31 December 2020 will be able to cancel and rebook their trip up to 14 days prior to departure. Trips booked within this time and departing between 1st January 2021 and 30 June 2021 can be cancelled and rebooked 30 days prior to departure.

Gate 1 Travel

All Gate 1 trips have been suspended for departures through August 31, 2020.

Cruise payments, and travel insurance, if selected, will be available as a future travel credit. Passengers can apply these funds toward new travel services booked within 18 months.

Grand Circle Cruise Line

Grand Circle Cruise Line has canceled all departures through August 31, 2020. Trips that operate in or travel through China, Hong Kong, Mongolia, and South Korea are canceled through 2021. Cruisers will receive refunds.

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

All Hapag-Lloyd cruises have been suspended. Voyages are tentatively scheduled to resume July 1 at the earliest, with the exception of cruises scheduled to have a U.S. port of call, which have been cancelled until August 1.

Hebridean Island Cruises

All Hebridean cruises have been suspended and are now scheduled to return to service on August 28, 2020.

Holland America Line

Holland America suspended all cruise departures globally into Fall 2020 for most itineraries, and into early 2021 for cruises to Hawaii.

Hurtigruten

Hurtigruten restarted the Norwegian Coastal Voyage service on June 16 with one ship -- MS Finnmarken -- which will increase to four ships by the June 23rd. It will additional restart its Expedition cruises on Fridjtof Nansen from Hamburg to Kirkenes; and Roald Amundsen from Tromso to Svalbard on June 26 and July 7, respectively.

Additionally, Hurtigruten's 2020 Alaska expedition season aboard Roald Amundsen has been canceled.

The Majestic Line

All cruises have been suspended until July 3.

Marella Cruises

Marella Cruises has canceled all cruise departures through August 27.

Metropolitan Touring

Metropolitan Touring has suspended all operations in the Galapagos and Ecuador through July 31, 2020.

MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises has stopped all cruise operations through July 31.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line has suspended cruise operations through September 30, 2020, as well as Canada/New England cruises through October 2020. Seattle-based Alaska cruises in September have not been canceled.

Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises has suspended cruise operations through September 30, 2020, as well as Canada/New England cruises through October 2020.

Pandaw

Pandaw sailings have been canceled until June.

Paul Gauguin Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises has suspended all cruise calls in French Polynesia through July 31, following the French State and French Polynesian authorities closure of cruise ports. Affected guests will be offered a future cruise credit, valid over a period of 24 months.

Pearl Seas Cruises

Pearl Seas Cruises has suspended all operations through June 30.

P&O Cruises

P&O Cruises has suspended operations until Oct 15.

P&O Cruises Australia

P&O Cruises Australia has suspended operations through August 31, 2020 in New Zealand, and through September 17 for all Australia departures.

Ponant

Ponant has suspended operations of its cruise fleet until further notice, but at least through mid-June. Sailings aboard Le Ponant are suspended through June 27. Ponant will contact affected cruisers with an offer for a future cruise credit, valid for use over a period of 18 months.

Poseidon Expeditions

Poseidon has suspended expedition cruises aboard its Sea Spirit until at least June 15. The balance of its Arctic and Antarctic season is still scheduled to proceed.

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises has suspended fleet operations through the spring and summer, into Fall 2020.

Pullmantur Cruises

Pullmantur has temporarily suspended all cruise operations up to November 15, 2020. The line states it hopes to resume service on November 15 aboard its three-ship fleet, which includes Horizon, Monarch and Sovereign. Affected guests are being offered a future cruise credit and an onboard credit to be used on a future sailing.

Quark Expeditions

Quark Expeditions has suspended its Arctic and North Pole cruises set to depart between May 1 and September 19, 2020. Expeditions departing after September 20 and winter 2020 cruises to the Antarctic are still going ahead at this time.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has suspended cruise operations through September 30, 2020, as well as Canada/New England cruises through October 2020.

Riviera Travel

Riviera Travel has supended all cruise operations up to and including May 31.

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean has canceled worldwide sailings through July 31.

Saga Cruises

Saga has suspended operations aboard Spirit of Discovery through August 31. Saga is trying to re-arrange a final farewell sailing for Saga Sapphire, which was due to leave the fleet before the coronavirus pandemic hit, for later this year.

According to the company, "If you have booked a Saga ocean cruise during this period, we are offering you an additional future cruise credit to the value of 25 percent. This means if you choose to amend your booking to a future date, the full amount you have paid for your cruise, plus an extra 25 percent will be transferred to that booking; or we can send you a voucher for this amount to be redeemed against any future Saga ocean cruise. This future cruise credit will last for a period of 24 months."

Sea Cloud Cruises

Sea Cloud has suspended its global operations through July 31. The line hopes to resume service August 1, 2020.

Seabourn

Seabourn is suspending global operations through the summer and into Fall 2020. The first ship to return to service will tentatively be Seabourn Sojourn after October 13. The final ship to return to service will be Seabourn Odyssey on or about November 21, 2020.

SeaDream Yacht Club

SeaDream is pausing all operations in the Mediterranean through the end of August. On May 28, the line announced a series of new seven and 12-day itineraries in Norway and the Far Arctic that are set to begin on June 20 and June 27 aboard SeaDream I and SeaDream II.

Scenic Group

The Scenic Group, which includes Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Evergreen and Emerald Cruises, has suspended all river and ocean cruises until August 31.

Silversea Cruises

Silversea has suspended sailings fleetwide until the following dates: Silver Cloud: October 28. Silver Wind: November 11. Silver Shadow: July 26. Silver Spirit: August 20. Silver Muse: September 10. Silver Whisper: July 18. Silver Explorer: October 20. Silver Moon: October 2. Silver Origin: August 22, 2020.

Star Clippers

All Star Clippers sailings are canceled through August 1 aboard Royal Clipper and Star Flyer; and September 12 aboard Star Clipper.

Tauck

Tauck is suspending all cruise and tour operations through July 31, 2020. Those customers booked on canceled cruises and tours will receive emails or phone calls with rebooking options; contact will be made in chronological order, with those guests scheduled to travel soonest being contacted first.

Titan

Titan has suspended all cruise operations until at least June 1. The line is contacting customers in order of departure date, with bookings set to depart within the next 48 hours treated as priority.

The World

The World, Residences at Sea, is suspending operations until further notice.

Travelmarvel

All Travelmarvel cruises are suspended until June 30.

TUI River Cruises

TUI River Cruises postponed its March 2020 debut in Amsterdam and will now launch on November 26, 2020.

UnCruise Adventures

UnCruise Adventures has suspended sailings through July. On June 17, the company announced it would restart summer 2020 voyages in Alaska beginning with the August 1 departure aboard Wilderness Adventurer.

Uniworld

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has suspended all river cruise itineraries through mid-July.

Vantage Deluxe World Travel

Vantage has suspended its sailings until August 15, 2020.

Variety Cruises

Variety will resume sailings in the Greek Islands on July 24, 2020. Voyages to the Seychelles will resume on September 12, 2020. The remainder of the line's small-ship fleet will return to service later in 2020 and into 2021.

Victory Cruise Lines

VCL has suspended all sailings for 2020 and will resume cruising in 2021.

Viking Cruises

Viking Cruises has suspended all ocean and river cruises until August 31.

Virgin Voyages

The new cruise line has postponed the launch of its first ship, Scarlet Lady, until October 16.

Windstar Cruises

Small ship cruise operator Windstar has suspended cruises embarking until September 3, 2020 when Wind Spirit resumes its sailings in Tahiti. The rest of the fleet will re-enter service on a staggered basis through the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021. The final ship to resume cruises will be Star Pride, which will operate in Northern Europe beginning next summer, on July 5, 2021.

Zegrahm Expeditions

Zegrahm Expeditions is suspending all trips through June 3, 2020.