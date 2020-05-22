Coronavirus: Which Cruise Ports Are Closed? (2021)

Editors' note: This article is no longer being updated. The information is not current, as of May 2021.

As COVID-19 causes countries to impose travel restrictions and close their borders to outside visitors, the cruise ships left sailing have been increasingly turned away from various ports, The virus, which originated in Wuhan, China and since spread to every continent but Antartica, has spurred countries to be more aggressive about letting ships into port, even if the vessels only have healthy people onboard.

Port closures are affecting cruises less and less, as most cruise lines have temporarily shut down in an effort to help reduce the spread of the virus.

The following is a status report of which cruise ports are denying entry to cruise ships at the moment, and which ports have increased restrictions, and which ports have re-opened. Please note that due to the changing nature of the situation, restrictions might have increased or evolved based on each individual region.

Ports Currently Closed to Cruise Ships

Albania: Albania closed all sea borders on March 22.

Amsterdam: Amsterdam, along with many other ports in The Netherlands, are barring or restricting cruise passengers by river and by ocean. Restrictions were placed on ocean and river cruise vessels in the Amsterdam region, in effect from the week of March 20, 2020. At Amsterdam, no cruise vessels are allowed to enter the port, and mooring is restricted to lay by, without passengers, until further notice.The ports of Hoorn and Huizen are also blocking cruise vessels, while Alkmaar, Den Helder, Enkhuizen, Haarlem, Lelystad, Medemblik and Zaanstad are turning away those with 100 or more persons onboard. These ports' restrictions apply indefinitely.

Angola: Angola has suspended all flights in and out, closed land border crossings and banned the arrival of passenger ships.

Anguilla: Marigot Port suspended all passenger movements to and from the Blowing Point Ferry Port (Anguilla) on March 17 and until further notice; cruise operations suspended.

Argentina: Argentina has closed its borders to foreign nationals.

Aruba: Passengers currently are not allowed to enter Aruba, residents included.

Australia: All cruise ships which can carry more than 100 passengers are banned until mid-September.

Barbados: All ports are currently closed.

Belize: Seaports in Belize are closed to non-essential traffic.

Bermuda Starting Thursday, March 19, Bermuda's borders will be closed for two weeks to non-residents. The airport will also close to all commercial air service effective 11:59 pm Friday, March 20. Visiting vessels will not be allowed to enter the seaport. The port is currently still closed.

British Virgin Islands: On March 14, citing the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, the Government of the Virgin Islands announced the immediate closure of the Tortola cruise port, allowing no cruise ships to call on the territory for a 30 day period in an effort to protect the Territory from potential contamination.

Cambodia: All cruise vessels and Mekong riverboats from Vietnam will be denied entry.

Canada: All Canadian ports are closed to cruise ships with more than 500 passengers through July 1, 2020. Arctic ports are closed for the entire season. Foreign nationals from all countries are barred from entering Canada. In addition, Canada has extended restrictions on any Canadian cruise ship from mooring, navigating, or transiting in Canadian Arctic waters (including Nunatsiavut, Nunavik and the Labrador Coast) until November 1, 2020.

Cayman Islands: The Cayman Islands is closed to tourists until at least September 1, 2020. This affects ships scheduled to call on Grand Cayman.

Chile: Chile cruise ports have blocked cruise ships from calling, but there is no word yet on when the ban will be lifted. Non-resident foreigners are now banned from entering the country.

Cook Islands: All cruise ships and yachts are banned from entering Cook Islands waters until June 30, subject to weekly review.

Colombia: All sea and river borders are closed until May 30.

Costa Rica: Only Costa Rican citizens and legal residents are permitted to enter the country (originally until April 12; possible extension)

Cork, Ireland: The Port of Cork is closed to cruise ships at least through April 20, 2020. The port has lost five calls as a result of the cancellation. Operations in the following months are now in question.

Cuba: Cuba’s borders are closed.

Cyprus: Unless you are a Cyprus citizen or a legal resident, you won't be permitted to enter or cross into Cyprus.

Czech Republic: A ban to entry is extended to all foreigners.

Denmark: All of Denmark's cruise ports are closed to ship traffic (priginally April 13; possible extension). Copenhagen is expected to re-open on June 1.

Doha: Qatar's capital, Doha, has closed its port to cruise ships until further notice.

Dominica: Dominica is currently closed to all non-essential air travel and gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people.

Dominican Republic: The Government of the Dominican Republic has closed all air, land and sea borders due to the health risks from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ecuador: Foreigners are not be allowed to enter Ecuador, including by cruise ship. Ecuador has since closed its borders to all citizens, including residents (originally until April 6; possible extension)

El Salvador: The Government of El Salvador has declared a state of emergency for COVID-19. The entry of all foreigners is prohibited.

Estonia: Cruise ships will not be permitted to dock in Estonia until at least May 1.

European Union: On March 17, the EU closed its borders for 30 days to all non-EU nationals from visiting the bloc, except long-term residents, family members of EU nationals and diplomats, cross-border and healthcare workers, and people transporting goods. The EU includes 26 member countries, though countries outside the EU but geographically close -- Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland -- are expected to adhere to these measures. UK remains unaffected at this time. The EU is still closed and pending a re-opening date.

France: Though part of the EU, France's borders will remain closed until May 11. The closure also impacts its overseas territories in the Caribbean including St Barts, St Martin, Guadeloupe and Martinique.

Fiji: All cruise ships are banned from entering Fiji.

Finland: Helsinki is expected to re-open on May 14.

Germany: Germany has restricted all travel until at least mid-June.

Greece: Bans are in place for all cruise ships and sailboats arriving into Greek ports. The port of Piraeus (Athens) is closed until at least June 1.

Grenada: Grenada closed its airports and seaports to all non-essential travel on March 22, and instituted a state of emergency on March 25. Crew on essential vessels (cargo) are no longer allowed shore leave. Ships carrying passengers are no longer allowed to dock in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Guadeloupe: Following France's guidelines, the island of Guadeloupe is closed to outside visitors until May 11.

Guatemala: Guatemala has temporarily closed its air and sea borders.

Haiti: The Government of Haiti has declared a state of national emergency, and closed all sea, air, and land borders.

Honduras: Honduras has closed air, land and sea borders

Hong Kong: Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong has shut both its cruise terminals until further notice as cruise lines cancel sailings and adjust itineraries to avoid calls on several Asia ports due to the coronavirus outbreak.

India: The Government of India will no longer allow entry to cruise ships to its ports and has banned all international travelers from entering the country.

Ireland: The local government has announced a country-wide lockdown lasting until at least May 5.

Israel: Israel is denying entry to people who are not Israeli citizens or residents..

Italy: The entire country of Italy is in a government mandated lockdown that has been extended indefinitely. No cruises are permitted to visit.

Jamaica: All Jamaican airports and seaports are closed to incoming passengers.

Jordan: Jordan has closed all land, sea and air border crossings.

Latvia: The Latvian Government has suspended all international passenger transportation (originally until April 14; extension possible).

Lithuania: Cruise ships are not allowed to enter the port of Klaipeda.

Madagascar: Madagascar has suspended all cruise ships from entering any port in Madagascar for a period of 30 days from 15 March.

Malaysia: The country has closed its cruise ports to cruise ships following a decision taken by the Health Ministry and Transport Ministry.

Maldives: Cruise ships have been suspended from docking at the Maldives.

Marshall Islands: Marshall Islands has closed its border to all international travellers. This covers all arrivals by air and cruise ship.

Martinique: The Martinique Port Authority has stopped all cruise calls scheduled for the season. Requests for technical stops will be treated case by case. Following France's guidelines, the island of Martinique is closed to outside visitors until at least May 11.

Mauritius: All cruise ships will also be denied access to the port.

Mexico: Borders currently closed to all international travelers arriving by cruise ship

Monaco: Cruise ships are prohibited from calling on Monte Carlo until further notice.

Montenegro: Cruise ships are barred from entry.

Myanmar: Myanmar will only allow visitors through Yangon, Mandalay or Naypyitaw international airport.

New Caledonia: All cruise ships are banned from entering New Caledonia until further notice.

New Zealand: All New Zealand ports are closed to cruise ships through June 30, and entry now prohibited for all foreign travelers.

Norway: Norway has extended its border closure through August 20, 2020, restricting the entry of foreign citizens. This also affects Arctic Svalbard, which severely limits the 2020 Arctic expedition season.

Oman: Oman has banned the entry of non-GCC citizens through all land, sea and air ports. Cruise ships are banned from docking.

Panama: Foreigners are restricted from entering Panama due to COVID-19. A nationwide quarantine was enacted March 25. All international and domestic flights are suspended, along with non-essential ocean travel.

Poland: Non-Polish citizens are banned from entering the country.

Portugal (including Azores and Madeira): Portugal is no longer allowing cruise ships to disembark, with the exception of residents of Portugal returning home. Madeira is not allowing cruise ships to dock at all. The Azores has mandated that cruise ships receive approval from health authorities in order to dock. (An end date to the ban was not announced.) Flights to the US and Canada are now cancelled.

Peru: Peru is prohibiting cruise ships from docking at its ports for at least 30 days starting March 16, with extensions possible.

Phuket: The Thai island has closed all land and sea entry and exit points until April 30.

Romania: Non-citizens are now temporarily banned from entering the country as of March 21.

Russia: Russia has temporarily banned all foreigners from entering the country. The measures take effect on March 18 and run through May 1.

St. Barts: Following France's guidelines, the island of St. Barts is closed to outside visitors until May 11.

St. Kitts & Nevis: St. Kitts and Nevis has closed its borders, originally until April 7 -- now May 9.

St. Maarten: The island shut down to all marine traffic on March 24 until further notice.

St. Martin: Following France's guidelines, the French side of the island of St. Martin is closed to outside visitors until May 11.

Samoa: All cruise ships will not be granted entry into Samoa until further notice. The country is refusing entry to all non-citizens.

Seychelles: No cruise ships are allowed entry into Seychelles’ waters for two years.

Singapore: Singapore is closed to all cruise ship visits until further notice.

Slovakia: Passenger cruise vessels are not allowed to enter harbors in Slovakia as of March 13. They can, however, sail through without stopping.

Solomon Islands: The Solomon Islands is refusing entry to all non-citizens.

South Africa: South Africa has closed all ports to cruise ships.

South Korea: South Korea has implemented a ban on all cruise ships docking at its ports.

Spain: Spain has closed its land, sea and air borders to non-residents -- originally for 30 days from March23; now indefinitely.

Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka has closed to all cruise passengers. On March 22, the government said all passenger ships and flights are now prohibited for an undetermined period of time.

Svalbard: Svalbard technically re-opens to tourists on June 1. The Arctic island is technically part of Norway, however, which has barred entry to international tourists through August 20. Travel to Svalbard will likely be limited to local tourist traffic only during this time.

Tahiti: French Polynesia has closed its cruise ports to cruise ships as of March 12. Tahiti remains closed (originally April 11, extensions possible).

Taiwan: Taiwan has closed its cruise ports. All non-Taiwanese travellers are barred from entering Taiwan.

Tonga: Commercial flights, cruise ships and yachts are banned from entering Tonga.

Trinidad and Tobago: The government has suspended all cruise ship visits to Trinidad and Tobago through the end of this cruise season (April 24, 2020).

Tunisia: Tunisia has closed its borders.

Turks and Caicos: All sea ports are now closed to regional and international seafaring; no visitor shall be permitted to enter or transit through the Turks and Caicos Islands, for a period of 21 days, commencing on March 24, 2020 or until such date as the Governor specifies. The restriction does not apply to outgoing ships (or flights).

United Arab Emirates: All UAE ports, which include Abu Dhabi and Dubai, are now closed to cruise liners.

USA: In California, Monterey has closed itself to cruise ships through the end April, forcing the cancelation of visits from Princess Cruises and Holland America Line. Santa Barbara has also closed itself to cruises, forcing the cancelation of 11 cruise ship visits through the end of June 2020. San Diego has closed to cruise ships as of March 31, 2020. New orders "bar additional cruise ships from dropping off passengers in the harbor without public health approval if any passengers have COVID-19." A second order bars any cruise ship from disembarking passengers or crew for any reason after March 31. Ships are allowed to dock to receive fuel and provisions as long as no employee or passenger disembarks.

Baltimore is closed, only allowing returning vessels to disembark; all disembarking passengers will be screened. Astoria, Oregon is closed to cruise ships until further notice. Bar Harbor, Maine has closed to all cruise ships until at least July 1. Portland, Maine, is closed to cruise ships until further notice. Seattle announced it will not accept cruise ships until the coronavirus pandemic has passed in the region. Newport, Rhode Island has canceled two cruise ship calls that were due to arrive on April 7th and April 24th.

Puerto Rico: The government of Puerto Rico has ordered that any cruise ship entering Puerto Rico must certify that no person onboard meets the criteria for the coronavirus. Ships that do not or cannot do so will be turned away.

US Virgin Islands: The US Virgin Islands enacted new tourism restrictions and closed their doors to all visitors for 30 days from March 25, 2020 until April 25, 2020.

Vanuatu: All cruise liners, sailing boats and other international vessels are now suspended from entering any ports in Vanuatu for a period of 60 days as of 18 March.

Vietnam: Two ports common on Mekong River cruises are closed. Halong Bay closed March 12 and will remain closed for at least two weeks (no day or overnight cruises permitted). Lan Ha Bay is closed until further notice. The Vietnamese government has suspended entry to all foreigners.

Ports That Have Re-opened

The following Northern Europe ports have re-opened, according to a survey conducted by Cruise Europe and Cruise Britain, and reported by Cruise Critic on April 27:

Aalborg

Aberdeen

Akureyri

Ayr & Troon

Barrow-in-Funess

Bergen

Bristol

Bronnoysund

Cardiff

Invergordon

Dover

Edinburgh

Eskifjordur

Falmouth, Cornwall

Fowey

Gdansk

Gothenburg

Greenock

Hamburg

Harlingen

Harstad

Harwich

Helsingborg

Holy Loch

Holyhead

Hull

Inverness

Kalundborg

Kristiansand

Kristiansund/Nordmore

Lerwick

Liverpool

Longyearbyen

Mukran

Newport

Oban

Orkney

Plymouth/Teignmouth

Portland

Portsmouth

Runavik

Santander

Sauoarkrokur

Siglufjordur

Skagen

Southampton

St. Petersburg

Stockholm

Swansea

Tillbury

Torquay

Torshavn

Tromso

Tyne

Ventspils