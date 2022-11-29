MSC Cruises' Bellissima Stars in TV Show, "Building the Ultimate Mega Cruise Ship"

The construction secrets behind MSC Bellissima -- the largest ever cruise ship christened in the U.K. -- will be revealed in an hour-long documentary to be screened on Channel 5 this Friday.

The 171,000-tonne vessel, which can carry up to 5,700 passengers, will feature in the Channel 5 documentary "Building The Ultimate Mega Cruise Ship".

MSC Bellissima was officially launched last spring in Southampton, and the hour-long programme will follow the development of the ship from the design stage through to its construction at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire and first Mediterranean sailing carrying more than 7,000 passengers and crew.

Built from 35,000 tonnes of steel, and measuring in at 1,036 feet, the documentary will also look at the day-to-day practical operation of the ship, including how fresh water is provided onboard and the technology behind entertainment venues including Cirque du Soleil shows -- a first at sea (along with its sister ships, MSC Meravigila and MSC Grandiosa.

Antonio Paradiso, Managing Director, MSC Cruises UK & Ireland said: "MSC Bellissima is one of the largest and most technology-advanced cruise ships in the world, and it's great to be able to share an in depth look at some of the ship's key engineering features with the U.K. audience. By watching the show, our audience will be able to get a unique look inside the ship's key technical areas that guests don't usually get to see."