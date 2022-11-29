CYBER MONDAY DEALS! Get discounts on top-rated cruises. View Deals
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
MSC Cruises Officially Unveils "Zoe" the World's First Personal Cruise Assistant
MSC Cruises Officially Unveils "Zoe" the World's First Personal Cruise Assistant
MSC Seaside Cruise Ship to Star in New Channel 5 Documentary
MSC Seaside Cruise Ship to Star in New Channel 5 Documentary
MSC Cruises and Godmother Sophia Loren Officially Christen MSC Bellissima in Southampton
MSC Cruises and Godmother Sophia Loren Officially Christen MSC Bellissima in Southampton
Just Back From: MSC Cruises' MSC Bellissima
Just Back From: MSC Cruises' MSC Bellissima
Regent Seven Seas Cruise Ship to Feature in Channel 5 Documentary, "The Most Expensive Cruise Ship in the World"
Regent Seven Seas Cruise Ship to Feature in Channel 5 Documentary, "The Most Expensive Cruise Ship in the World"
Princess Cruises to Feature in New TV Documentary, "Monster Ships"
Princess Cruises to Feature in New TV Documentary, "Monster Ships"
MSC Cruises Reveals Details of New Cirque de Soleil Shows on New Ship, MSC Grandiosa
MSC Cruises Reveals Details of New Cirque de Soleil Shows on New Ship, MSC Grandiosa
MSC Cruises Cuts Steel for First of its World Class Ships, Reveals Name as MSC Europa
MSC Cruises Cuts Steel for First of its World Class Ships, Reveals Name as MSC Europa
MSC Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Invest in New Terminal For Southampton
MSC Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Invest in New Terminal For Southampton
Virgin Voyages Makes TV Debut in 'The Cruise'
Virgin Voyages Makes TV Debut in 'The Cruise'
MSC Cruises' Bellissima Stars in TV Show, "Building the Ultimate Mega Cruise Ship"
Bellissima (Photo: MSC Cruises)

MSC Cruises' Bellissima Stars in TV Show, "Building the Ultimate Mega Cruise Ship"

MSC Cruises' Bellissima Stars in TV Show, "Building the Ultimate Mega Cruise Ship"
Bellissima (Photo: MSC Cruises)

February 12, 2020

Jeannine Williamson
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

The construction secrets behind MSC Bellissima -- the largest ever cruise ship christened in the U.K. -- will be revealed in an hour-long documentary to be screened on Channel 5 this Friday.

The 171,000-tonne vessel, which can carry up to 5,700 passengers, will feature in the Channel 5 documentary "Building The Ultimate Mega Cruise Ship".

MSC Bellissima was officially launched last spring in Southampton, and the hour-long programme will follow the development of the ship from the design stage through to its construction at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire and first Mediterranean sailing carrying more than 7,000 passengers and crew.

Built from 35,000 tonnes of steel, and measuring in at 1,036 feet, the documentary will also look at the day-to-day practical operation of the ship, including how fresh water is provided onboard and the technology behind entertainment venues including Cirque du Soleil shows -- a first at sea (along with its sister ships, MSC Meravigila and MSC Grandiosa.

Antonio Paradiso, Managing Director, MSC Cruises UK & Ireland said: "MSC Bellissima is one of the largest and most technology-advanced cruise ships in the world, and it's great to be able to share an in depth look at some of the ship's key engineering features with the U.K. audience. By watching the show, our audience will be able to get a unique look inside the ship's key technical areas that guests don't usually get to see."

• Building the Ultimate Mega Cruise Ship will be broadcast on February 14 on Channel 5 at 8 p.m.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$599 - 7Nt Med on New Ship: exclusive no deposit, up to $2,250 OBC, onboard savings & kids free
3
$602 - 7nt Alaska: exclusive up to $3,050 OBC, 75% off 2nd guest, $75 dining credit & more
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent