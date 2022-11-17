Saga Cruises Reveals Beatles Theme for River Cruise Ship’s Inaugural Voyage

(9:45 a.m. GMT) -- Saga Cruises has revealed the Beatles will be the theme for the inaugural voyage of its first purpose-built river ship, Spirit of the Rhine.

Departing on March 23, 2021, the six-night voyage will feature the music of the Beatles, performed by leading tribute group the Bootleg Beatles, and will include a private guided tour of personal memorabilia at the Beatles museum in Alkmaar, Amsterdam. This cruise will also sail to Hoorn, Enkhuizen and Zaandem.

Spirt of the Rhine’s first season will also feature art, food, railway and garden-focused cruises with a number of celebrities in attendance. These include DJ Johnnie Walker, cricket commentator Jonathan Agnew, broadcasters Alistair Stewart and John Sergeant, TV gardener Charlie Dimmock, art expert Raj Bisram and wine connoisseur Jilly Goolden.

Saga has announced itineraries for the river ship on routes along the Rhine, Moselle, Main, Danube and the waterways of Holland.

Along with the inaugural sailing, 2021 highlights include Flowers on Parade with Charlie Dimmock, departing April 12; an eight-night Mystery Cruise on May 19 and The Rhine and Glacier Express to St Moritz, departing June 13 and August 29, including an eight-hour Glacier Express train through the Alps and two nights in St Moritz.

The 190-passenger Spirit of the Rhine will echo the boutique style of Saga Cruises’ new ocean vessels and all cruises will be sold on a full-board package, with a minimum of three included excursions on each cruise.

Saga will also be dedicating a Rhine cruise to solo travellers and arranging singles groups on two other cruises.