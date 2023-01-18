Cruise Lines Using Passenger Data to Design New Ships, Manage Embarkation in Ports

(3:40 p.m. GMT) -- Princess Cruises will use data gathered from its Ocean Medallion technology to design future ships.

The line is monitoring passenger movements onboard, as well as identifying pinch points and bottle necks, in a bid to design the perfect ship in terms of passenger flow.

Meanwhile, Royal Caribbean is using brand-new passenger monitoring technology to help speed up the embarkation process for passengers -- and design the perfect terminal.

Speaking at the International Cruise Summit in Madrid, Tony Roberts, Vice President UK & Europe for Princess Cruises, said: “There is a vast array of things you can do with the Ocean Medallion data because for the first time ever we are really understanding passenger flows and the dwell time in the same areas.

“So that allows us to do all sorts of things in terms of presenting them with opportunities or prompting them to do things.

“It also helps us to think about how do we design ships in the future? How do we optimise the spaces onboard? What are the things the guests are actually doing and how can we better signpost and direct them to the things we’d like them to do?

“A lot of cruise ships have for example a design where you come out of the dining room to a stairwell and we know that we lose people into the lifts back to cabins.

“Understanding the flow of people will help us direct them to the entertainment spaces, the bars -- this sort of information really helps with that.”

Adam Sharp, Head of Business Development EMEA at Royal Caribbean, explained how the line was using a passenger tracking system called MFlow to speed up the embarkation process at Barcelona.

“Essentially what it does is it takes a picture of you as you walk into an area, you take five steps and it takes another picture of you with a different camera in another area and we work out how long it takes you to get from A to B.

“The beauty of the system is, we can say with some certainty: it’s taken a suite guest two minutes to check in, a general guest eight minutes to pass through and we then start to allow our operations to team when those thresholds start to be broken -- and who needs to be advised.”

He added: “This allows us to design a far smarter terminal, it’s not about personalisation. It costs money to build a terminal so if we can save a thousand square foot, it’s huge amounts of money.

“That is where it is allowing us to figure out the perfect number of x-ray machines we need, what time do want staff to start and when they should end.”

Sharp said the aim was to get the guest “from car to bar” in 10 minutes of arrival, with the aim of reducing this to as little as eight minutes.