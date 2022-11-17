Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line to Hold Second ArtSea Cruise

voyage will offer a call on Freeport before returning to West Palm Beach just days before the debut of Miami's popular Art Basel show. "ArtSea was created to provide travelers who are passionate about the arts a unique way to cultivate that passion while enjoying a getaway to paradise," Fred Greene, vice president of marketing for Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, said in a statement. "This one-of-a-kind floating celebration of the arts is a great option giving South Florida locals -- as well as those visiting the region for Art Basel -- the chance to witness live art installations from popular street artists, and incredible musical performances, with breathtaking ocean views as a backdrop." A number of art-themed experiences await cruisers on this short jaunt to Grand Bahama Island. They include the chance to interact with world-renowned street artists, including Wynwood Walls artists The London Police, Jordan Betten and Ernesto Maranje. On Grand Bahama Island, live painting sessions featuring Sam El Greco, Pez Barcelona, Demsky and Adam Neate will be offered, along with the chance to create unique masterpieces for family and friends. The ArtSea voyage will also include performances by Jo Mersa Marley, alongside music by Grammy-nominated Reggae band Third World.Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has a fleet of two ships, Grand Celebration and Grand Classica, which offer quick two-night voyages between West Palm Beach and Grand Bahama Island. Following Hurricane Dorian, Bahamas Paradise enlisted its ships to help in recovery and relief efforts. Bahamas Paradise sees its ArtSea voyage as a way to continue to support its primary destination. "ArtSea is a wonderful way for us to continue giving back to Grand Bahama Island through the arts, which is something ingrained in so much of the culture of the Bahamas," said Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line.