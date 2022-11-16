  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Cunard Line Will Expand Alaska Cruise Offerings in 2020
Cunard Line Will Expand Alaska Cruise Offerings in 2020
5 Deals for Weeklong Cruises Under $67/Night
5 Deals for Weeklong Cruises Under $67/Night
5 Holland America Cruise Deals from $44/Night
5 Holland America Cruise Deals from $44/Night
Black Friday/Cyber Monday Cruise Deals 2019
Black Friday/Cyber Monday Cruise Deals 2019
6 Luxury Cruise Deals from $162/Night Per Person
6 Luxury Cruise Deals from $162/Night Per Person
6 Holland America Wave Season Cruise Deals from $59/Night Per Person
6 Holland America Wave Season Cruise Deals from $59/Night Per Person
6 Princess Wave Season Cruise Deals from $51/Night Per Person
6 Princess Wave Season Cruise Deals from $51/Night Per Person
5 Pacific Coastal Cruise Deals from $29/Night
5 Pacific Coastal Cruise Deals from $29/Night
Several Cruise Lines Announce 2021 Alaska Sailings, After Bill Passes Congress
Several Cruise Lines Announce 2021 Alaska Sailings, After Bill Passes Congress
Just Back from a Majestic Princess Cruise to Alaska: Hits and Misses
Just Back from a Majestic Princess Cruise to Alaska: Hits and Misses
6 Alaska Wave Season Cruise Deals from $56/Night
Star Princess in Alaska (Photo: Princess Cruises)

6 Alaska Wave Season Cruise Deals from $56/Night

6 Alaska Wave Season Cruise Deals from $56/Night
Star Princess in Alaska (Photo: Princess Cruises)

February 04, 2020

Christina Janansky
Asst. Product Manager
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

Looking to cross Alaska off your bucket list in 2020 or 2021? Snag one of these six deals and view breathtaking glaciers, mountains and wildlife from $56 per night, per person.

Note: Cruises are subject to availability, and prices may change at any time. Promotional offers expire February through early March. All prices are per person, based on double occupancy.

7-Night Alaska Cruise

Price: $394 per person ($56 per night)

Ship: Celebrity Millennium

Date: May 29, 2020

Itinerary: Seward > Hubbard Glacier > Juneau > Skagway > Icy Strait > Ketchikan > Inside Passage (Scenic Cruising) > Vancouver

Bonus Offers: Waived deposits, up to $200 spa credit and up to four perks, including free drinks, free internet, free prepaid gratuities and up to $150 onboard credit.

11-Night Alaska Cruise

Price: $899 per person ($82 per night)

Ship: Norwegian Sun

Date: June 1, 2020

Itinerary: Seattle > Sea Day > Sitka > Hubbard Glacier (Scenic Cruising) > Skagway > Sea Day > Juneau > Icy Strait > Endicott Arm (Scenic Cruising) > Ketchikan > Victoria > Seattle

Bonus Offers: Reduced deposits, onboard credit and up to five perks, including free specialty dining, free drinks, free fares for kids, free internet and free shore excursions.

9-Night Alaska Cruise

Price: $679 per person ($75 per night)

Ship: Royal Caribbean's Radiance of the Seas

Date: May 12, 2021

Itinerary: Vancouver > Sea Day > Sitka > Hubbard Glacier (Scenic Cruising) > Juneau > Skagway > Icy Strait > Ketchikan > Inside Passage (Scenic Cruising) > Vancouver

Bonus Offers: Waived deposits and onboard credit.

7-Night Alaska Cruise

Price: $546 per person ($78 per night)

Ship: Holland America Line's Volendam

Date: April 29, 2020

Itinerary: Vancouver > Sea Day > Juneau > Skagway > Glacier Bay (Scenic Cruising) > Ketchikan > Sea Day > Vancouver

Bonus Offers: Free upgrades and onboard credit.

8-Night Alaska Cruise

Price: $714 per person ($89 per night)

Ship: Carnival Spirit

Date: September 17, 2020

Itinerary: Seattle > Sea Day > Endicott Arm (Scenic Cruising) > Juneau > Skagway > Icy Strait > Ketchikan > Sea Day > Vancouver

Bonus Offers: Reduced deposits, free upgrades, free prepaid gratuities and onboard credit.

7-Night Alaska Cruise

Price: $499 per person ($71 per night)

Ship: Norwegian Jewel

Date: May 11, 2020

Itinerary: Vancouver > Inside Passage (Scenic Cruising) > Ketchikan > Juneau > Skagway > Glacier Bay (Scenic Cruising) > Hubbard Glacier (Scenic Cruising) > Seward

Bonus Offers: Free fares for third and fourth passengers and up to four free perks, including free drinks, free internet, free prepaid gratuities and up to $150 onboard credit.

You Might Also Like:

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$749 - 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/Up to $1,700 to Spend, 50% off All Guests, Free Drinks & More
3
$1,483 - 10-Nt. Caribbean w/ No Deposit, Up to $1,500 to Spend, Save 75%, Free Drinks, Tips Included & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent