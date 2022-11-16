Looking to cross Alaska off your bucket list in 2020 or 2021? Snag one of these six deals and view breathtaking glaciers, mountains and wildlife from $56 per night, per person.

Note: Cruises are subject to availability, and prices may change at any time. Promotional offers expire February through early March. All prices are per person, based on double occupancy.

Price: $394 per person ($56 per night)

Ship: Celebrity Millennium

Date: May 29, 2020

Itinerary: Seward > Hubbard Glacier > Juneau > Skagway > Icy Strait > Ketchikan > Inside Passage (Scenic Cruising) > Vancouver

Bonus Offers: Waived deposits, up to $200 spa credit and up to four perks, including free drinks, free internet, free prepaid gratuities and up to $150 onboard credit.

Price: $899 per person ($82 per night)

Ship: Norwegian Sun

Date: June 1, 2020

Itinerary: Seattle > Sea Day > Sitka > Hubbard Glacier (Scenic Cruising) > Skagway > Sea Day > Juneau > Icy Strait > Endicott Arm (Scenic Cruising) > Ketchikan > Victoria > Seattle

Bonus Offers: Reduced deposits, onboard credit and up to five perks, including free specialty dining, free drinks, free fares for kids, free internet and free shore excursions.

Price: $679 per person ($75 per night)

Ship: Royal Caribbean's Radiance of the Seas

Date: May 12, 2021

Itinerary: Vancouver > Sea Day > Sitka > Hubbard Glacier (Scenic Cruising) > Juneau > Skagway > Icy Strait > Ketchikan > Inside Passage (Scenic Cruising) > Vancouver

Bonus Offers: Waived deposits and onboard credit.

Price: $546 per person ($78 per night)

Ship: Holland America Line's Volendam

Date: April 29, 2020

Itinerary: Vancouver > Sea Day > Juneau > Skagway > Glacier Bay (Scenic Cruising) > Ketchikan > Sea Day > Vancouver

Bonus Offers: Free upgrades and onboard credit.

Price: $714 per person ($89 per night)

Ship: Carnival Spirit

Date: September 17, 2020

Itinerary: Seattle > Sea Day > Endicott Arm (Scenic Cruising) > Juneau > Skagway > Icy Strait > Ketchikan > Sea Day > Vancouver

Bonus Offers: Reduced deposits, free upgrades, free prepaid gratuities and onboard credit.

Price: $499 per person ($71 per night)

Ship: Norwegian Jewel

Date: May 11, 2020

Itinerary: Vancouver > Inside Passage (Scenic Cruising) > Ketchikan > Juneau > Skagway > Glacier Bay (Scenic Cruising) > Hubbard Glacier (Scenic Cruising) > Seward

Bonus Offers: Free fares for third and fourth passengers and up to four free perks, including free drinks, free internet, free prepaid gratuities and up to $150 onboard credit.